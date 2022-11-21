Calaveras' return to the hardwood ends with a 57-42 win over Weston Ranch
Buy Now

Calaveras beat Weston Ranch 57-42 on Monday in Stockton. Calaveras senior Bailie Clark had 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, eight steals and one block. 

STOCKTON – The last time the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team played an official game was on March 5. In that contest, the Red Hawks lost to Branson 60-53 in the semifinals of the CIF NorCal Division IV playoffs.

Since then, Calaveras has participated in summer league and once practice began in early November, played in a couple of scrimmages. But nothing was official, and nothing truly counted.

Calaveras' return to the hardwood ends with a 57-42 win over Weston Ranch
Buy Now

Calaveras' Laney Koepp scored 10 points in the win over Weston Ranch. 
Calaveras' return to the hardwood ends with a 57-42 win over Weston Ranch
Buy Now

Calaveras' Mariah Maddock had four rebounds, two points, two steals and one assist in the win over Weston Ranch. 
Calaveras' return to the hardwood ends with a 57-42 win over Weston Ranch

Calaveras senior Brooke Nordahl shoots a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter. 
Calaveras' return to the hardwood ends with a 57-42 win over Weston Ranch
Buy Now

Calaveras' Ginger Scheidt had four points, three boards, one assist, one steal and two blocks against Weston Ranch. 
Calaveras' return to the hardwood ends with a 57-42 win over Weston Ranch
Buy Now

Mariah Maddock drives to the paint in the second quarter. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.