Calaveras' return to the hardwood ends with a 57-42 win over Weston Ranch

STOCKTON – The last time the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team played an official game was on March 5. In that contest, the Red Hawks lost to Branson 60-53 in the semifinals of the CIF NorCal Division IV playoffs.
Since then, Calaveras has participated in summer league and once practice began in early November, played in a couple of scrimmages. But nothing was official, and nothing truly counted.
That is finally no longer the case. Calaveras began its season with a strong 57-42 win over the Weston Ranch Cougars on Monday night in Stockton.
“It was so much fun tonight and you could see on the girls' faces that they were excited to be back,” said Erich Baechler, who is in his second year as Calaveras’ head coach. “It was a complete game today; I used everybody, and I had to go all the way down to the sophomores and they played excellent tonight.”
Monday was the first official varsity game for six players on Calaveras’ roster. Sophomore Hannah Emerson, senior Manon Salingre, junior Paige Johnston, senior Reese Mossa, sophomore Mariah Maddock and junior Natalie Brothers got their first view at what life will be like on the varsity roster. Baechler hopes that with each game, his first-year varsity players will quickly become acclimated to how the varsity game is played.
“I wanted the younger players to see the difference in speed at this level,” Baechler said. “It’s such a dramatic change and I think they saw that and learned a lot of things tonight. We still need to get in better shape and it’s a physical game at this level and it’s good that they see those kinds of things in the preseason before we get to league play.”
During warmups, it was obvious that Weston Ranch had a distinct advantage over Calaveras when it came to height. Baechler knew that his team would have trouble trying to win the game in the paint. What Calaveras was able to do was use its speed to tire out Weston Ranch. And as the game went on, the speedy Red Hawks continued to fly around the court, while fatigue seemed to catch up to the Cougars.
“In the first half, I was going with our 1-3-1 and was just trying to feel them out,” Baechler said. “I could see that they (Weston Ranch) were starting to get tired and in the third quarter I was able to run my starters out there and we went on an 8-0 run to start the half and we led the rest of the way. We really gassed them out.”
Calaveras led on the scoreboard for much of the first quarter and was aided by an and-1 from senior Laney Koepp and a 3-point basket from senior Bailie Clark. Junior Ginger Scheidt and junior Izzy Tapia each scored in the paint and Koepp added two points on a layup. The Cougars were able to fight back in the opening quarter and ended up taking a slim 14-12 lead into the second quarter.
The two-point deficit wasn’t what concerned Baechler after the opening eight minutes. Both senior Brooke Nordahl and Koepp were in foul trouble and Baechler needed to go to its bench earlier than expected.
“We threw Hannah (Emerson) and Mariah (Maddock) out there right away and they belong here,” Baechler said. “They did fantastic. We got minutes all the way down our bench tonight. We are a complete team, and we got the job done.”
In the second quarter, Clark scored eight of Calaveras’ 16 points and all of her points came from the free throw line. The senior went 8 for 10 from the charity stripe and didn’t visit the line in any other quarter. Emerson made a field goal and added two free throws, while Nordahl and Brothers each scored two points. After outscoring Weston Ranch 16-8, Calaveras led 28-22 at the midway point.
Both teams scored 11 points in the third quarter. Clark led Calaveras with four points, while Koepp drained a 3-point basket in front of the Calaveras bench and Scheidt and Maddock each scored two points. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Red Hawks led 39-33.
Calaveras put the game away in the final eight minutes of play by outscoring the Cougars 18-9. Nordahl had a strong quarter with six points, while Clark and Tapia each chipped in with five points and Koepp added two points.
Clark finished with a team-high 20 points and had nine rebounds, five assists, eight steals and one block; Scheidt had four points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks; Koepp had 10 points, one rebound and two steals; Emerson had four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal; Nordahl scored eight points, had four boards, three assists and three steals; Maddock scored two points, pulled down four rebounds, one assist and two steals; Tapia had seven points, 18 rebounds and one steal; and Brothers had one board and one assist.
Calaveras’ ultimate goal is to win the Mother Lode League title for a second year in a row and to make a run for the section championship. And while a league title is not won in November, a playoff seeding could be impacted with certain wins or losses. Baechler feels that every game is important to win not only for the growth of the squad, but also for the best playoff seeding possible once the regular season comes to an end.
“That’s what’s tough,” Baechler said. “You want to play everybody, and you want to give everybody an opportunity, but these games mean so much. Our goal is to make a good run at the sections and obviously we want to start out hot early on.”