Calaveras' Clark sisters dominated on the hardwood

For much of Madison Clark’s life, the toughest opponent that she’s ever competed against is her younger sister, Bailie. And the same can also be said for Bailie.
Separated by just one grade in school, Madison and Bailie Clark have taken their constant competition against one another and turned that into being two of the top athletes to ever wear a Calaveras High School basketball uniform.
After only playing a handful of games during the COVID-19-shortened spring 2021 season, the Clark sisters made up for lost time and helped guide Calaveras to one of its most successful seasons in years. Calaveras not only won the Mother Lode League championship with a perfect 10-0 record, but the squad also reached the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV championship game and won two state playoff games.
A major reason for Calaveras’ success is due to the phenomenal play from the Clark sisters. So, when it came down to picking top players in the Mother Lode League, Madison and Bailie were at the top of every list. Bailie was named as the Most Valuable Player of the Mother Lode League, while Madison was the co-Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League, along with Argonaut’s Gabbie Gascon.
“I think it’s pretty awesome,” Bailie said about being selected as the Most Valuable Player of the league. “It’s a big honor and I’m grateful to have played with my sister in her last year. I was coached by a great coach in Eric Baechler, and I’m just very thankful to be named most valuable.”
Madison added, “Last year was cut short, so to be the Most Outstanding Player for my senior year feels pretty good.”
A strong final year
Madison Clark only knows life on the varsity level. As a four-year varsity starter, Clark has had to grow up under the brightest of lights and went from being the youngest player on the floor to oftentimes being the best around.
“I didn’t really know what to expect but being up here for four years has been an amazing experience,” Madison said. “It’s just been an amazing opportunity.”
When the Calaveras head coaching job became available during the summer of 2021, one major draw for Eric Baechler was Madison Clark. Baechler knew that he’d have one of the top players in the area on his squad, which is a gift any first-year head coach would love to have.
“Madison is the best player in the league, period,” Baechler said. “She is a five-star player and does everything very well. She never takes a practice or a play off and is always there for her teammates. Madison is always put on the opponent's best player and has the ability to not only shut them down but run our offense and take over a game on both sides of the court. There is nothing flashy about it, she just wants it more than anyone out there and works extremely hard every day to get better. Besides all of those great assets, the most important thing is she has made every single player on our team better along the way.”
Clark finished her senior season with 8.1 points per game, with 2.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 steals. In three full varsity seasons, Clark scored 860 points, collected 218 rebounds, had 387 steals and 13 blocks. As for Bailie, she’ll always cherish the moments she had on the hardwood with her older sister.
“It’s been awesome,” Bailie said. “We go at it in practice, and I love it. I love her leadership, and I’m definitely going to miss that next year. It makes me sad thinking about it. I’m just upset that we didn’t get to win the section championship for her or any of the seniors. We are definitely going to miss her leadership and her energy and everything about her.”
Playing like a giant
In the majority of the games Bailie Clark participates in, she’s typically the smallest on the court. However, her numbers would suggest the opposite. At 5-foot-nothing, Bailie plays like a giant. Even though she’s the smallest on the court, she would often be the leading rebounder in any given game. Bailie’s toughness is what makes her a unique player.
“She is everywhere and can change a game in so many different ways,” Baechler said. “Bailie has led us in every category in one game or another, whether it be scoring, assists, steals, rebound, blocks, she can do it all; it amazes me. At 5-feet-nothing, she will go up and throw her whole body at their biggest player and come down with the ball nine times out of 10.”
Like Madison, Bailie only knows life on the varsity level. So, for her older sister to see first-hand the success Bailie has had on the basketball court brings a level of pride that can only be felt by a sibling.
“It’s very exciting as her older sister,” Madison said. “We compete all the time and there’s a lot of, ‘I’m better, you’re better,’ and it’s just awesome to see how well she did this year and to be able to play with her. And for her to get Most Valuable Player is pretty special.”
During her junior season, Bailie scored 9.5 points per game and had 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.3 assists. In a 50-41 win over Colfax, Bailie was one steal away from a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals. Bailie was a big reason why Calaveras went undefeated in MLL play and won 18 games in a row, which included making it to the section championship game.
“I wasn’t expecting us to go this far,” Bailie said. “Having that year off, I just wasn’t expecting to come into this year and end up where we are today. I just think that we’ve worked so hard for this, and it’s been awesome.”