Much like their golf carts, senior golfers continue to move forward

It was back to individual competition on Aug. 8, as seniors engaged in a game of par points at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Most senior golfers prefer using a cart rather than a caddy because it doesn’t count, criticize, or laugh.

In the White Tees Flight, rambunctious Jim Powell had the most points of the day (24), as he won by five points. Jon Puckett woke up in time to claim second. Matt Theodore quietly tied big-hitter Robert Bradley for third. Club champ Alan Couchman squeezed past former club champs Al Liberato and Roger Ladd, as well as this year’s club runner-up David Dean for fourth. It was disclosed that Roger is so naive that he thought going to Hooters was a place to view owls.

