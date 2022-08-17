Much like their golf carts, senior golfers continue to move forward

It was back to individual competition on Aug. 8, as seniors engaged in a game of par points at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Most senior golfers prefer using a cart rather than a caddy because it doesn’t count, criticize, or laugh.
In the White Tees Flight, rambunctious Jim Powell had the most points of the day (24), as he won by five points. Jon Puckett woke up in time to claim second. Matt Theodore quietly tied big-hitter Robert Bradley for third. Club champ Alan Couchman squeezed past former club champs Al Liberato and Roger Ladd, as well as this year’s club runner-up David Dean for fourth. It was disclosed that Roger is so naive that he thought going to Hooters was a place to view owls.
In the Gold Tees Flight, retired cattle rancher Dan Borges hoofed his way around the course as he finally found a way to steer some straight shots. It was a good first-place finish for him as well as winning closest-to-the-hole on No. 13. In a tie for second, flight champion Gary Stockeland showed he is not greedy, as he accepted a second-place finish with spiffy Norm Miley. Miley, the second leading money winner in July, wanted to enhance his attire by purchasing a camouflage outfit. However, he couldn’t find anything in the store.
Mike Pisano, a recipient of some great news recently, finished fourth. Ron Huckaby finished fifth and was followed by that handsome devil Frank Elizondo, who once again didn’t earn enough to attract our groupies.
In the Red Tees Flight, the second-ranked player and dog lover, Steve Weyrauch, had a ruff day, but was so proud of his father figure George Dillon’s first-place finish that it didn’t bother him. Dillon’s opponents were so shocked by his win that they wanted him tested for performance enhancement drugs. Dillon strutted his stuff around the clubhouse rubbing it into his fellow competitors. This lasted until he got home, and his wife put an end to that nonsense.
Larry Smith and Ralph Johnson put their handicaps to good use as they tied for second. Crown Prince Lourenco, who has so many jewels in his crown that he can hardly hold his head up, finished fourth.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the whites, Robert Bradley was the only one to hit the green, thus earning all the money. This feat was duplicated from the golds as Dodger-lover Rahls Hemmes took all the loot as well as second on No. 13. A very good payday for him. No one from the reds hit the green, enabling flight champ Rodger La Fleur and Ralph Johnson to double their winnings on No. 13. From the whites on No. 13 Matt Theodore had the shot-of-the-day (9 feet, 9 inches) to best Powell for first.
