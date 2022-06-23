Senior golfers continue to look for their quality swings

While most of the seniors engaged in a game of bogey points on June 13 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, several continued match play competition to determine finalists for various flight champions.
Louis Luna and Jon Puckett overcame ghostly opponents in the White Tee Flight and will meet in next week’s final. For the Gold Tee final, hefty lefty Ray Delarosa will square off with Gary Stockeland. The leading senior money winner for May and currently ranked No. 1 red tee player, Rodger La Fleur, will take on St. Jon Foucrault. If you don’t believe in miracles, you’ll become a true believer if you watch Jon play. Finally in the club championship match, two of our longest hitters, Alan Couchman and David Dean will vie for the coveted title.
The Bible states the truth shall set you free. It doesn’t help your golf score, however. In bogey point competition from the whites, Robert Bradley followed up last week’s win by tying for first with George White III. Ron Bassett strutted his stuff, winning third as former club champ Jim Sickler settled for fourth. In the Gold Tee Flight, retired truck driver Ron Huckaby, who prefers a house with long haul ways, tied local wine producer Ken Polk for the top spot. When Polk says, “nice legs,” he’s referring to wine.
A log jam ensued for third amongst Mike Mendoza, Dave Moyles, Grandpa Karam and Rahls Hemmes. They pooled their winnings to buy a pitcher of beer with four straws. Hemmes was not his usual jovial self, as he tried to recover from the Dodgers dropping three straight to the Giants.
In the Red Tee Flight, a player recently got hearing aids without telling his family. Since then, he’s changed his will four times. He now can hear Ralph Johnson bragging about his great play over the last two weeks. Ralph followed his first-play tie by posting the most points of the day (38) to claim first. A revitalized Earl Watkins grabbed second, as rapidly improving Jimmy Fields earned third. Larry Rupley, who will vacate his flight title next week, ended up in fourth.
In the closest to the hole contest on No. 4 from the whites, retired longshoreman Ken Jones’ ship came in as he placed first over Alan Couchman. No one from the golds hit the green, so the winners on No. 13 were able to double their money. From the reds, gentle Jack Cox got bragging rights, as he was the only to hit the green, thus claiming all the money. In the contest on No. 13 from the whites, Couchman had the shot-of-the-day (10 feet, 3 inches) to complete a profitable day. Joe Heredia surprised his fans as he took second.
From the golds, Mike Pisano and Gary Stockeland won lots of money as they took first and second. From the reds, La Fleur slipped past Rupley for first.