Cooper Morlan looks to return to field as recovery progresses

Athletes can miss time on the field or court for many different injury-related reasons. From scrapes and breaks, to aches and tears, trips to the disabled list happen all the time.
But for Bret Harte High School senior Cooper Morlan, his time away from the soccer field was unlike any other routine injury.
It’s not every day that an athlete has to go on the shelf because of pectus excavatum, but that’s what has caused Morlan to watch the first portion of the Mother Lode League soccer season from the sidelines.
What is pectus excavatum? It is a condition in which the breastbone sinks into the chest. There are fewer than 20,000 cases of pectus excavatum in the United States diagnosed each year.
Morlan was diagnosed with pectus excavatum when he was 13 years old and two years later, had a metal bar surgically inserted in his chest that sat just below the sternum, running from one side of his ribs to the other. After more than two years of the bar being inside Morlan, it was time to have it removed. If it stayed inside him any longer, the bones would start to fuse to the bar, like a tree encasing barbed wire on a fence.
Originally, Morlan was scheduled to have the bar removed over the summer heading into his senior year, but an illness prevented that from happening. At a less-than-ideal time, Morlan had the bar removed at the end of Christmas break, right before the start of league play.
Morlan was informed that he wouldn’t be able to play goalie for three or four weeks, as to not tear the incisions healing near both sides of his ribs.
“I can’t play as goalie because I can’t raise my hands over my head, or else I’ll feel a pretty intense ripping sensation where my incisions are,” Morlan said.
The time on the injured list couldn’t have come at a worse moment for Morlan and the Bullfrogs. Heading into his third year as a high school goalie, Morlan felt he was starting to get the hang of what it took to play the position.
“I was starting to have some legitimate fun in the goal, instead of just bracing myself the whole time,” Morlan said. “All the movements were starting to become more second-nature and I was having more fun.”
Bret Harte head coach Joel Barnett added, “Cooper is catching the ball correctly, going to the ground correctly and coming out at the right time. He’s gone up another 25% from where he was as a junior.”
While Morlan misses protecting the goal, Barnett knows that there is a big difference between having him out there and not.
“The entire team was bummed, but nobody started casting blame or anything,” Barnett said. “There’s so much subtlety to playing goalie that you could be the best athlete in the world, but you have to know the subtle things, which is something Cooper has been learning all these years.”
After playing his freshman season, Morlan decided to make the switch to goalie. The position had a little bit of everything that the young soccer player liked, and he stuck with it for the rest of his high school career.
“There are a lot of athletic factors that are involved in playing goalie,” Morlan said. “You’ve got jumping, running, diving and also kicking and not just passing. I thought the variety of movement more fit what I was into.”
After learning the position over two years, Morlan was ready for his senior season. At the end of the preseason, he felt that he was as good as he’s ever been, but the thought of his Christmastime surgery was always looming. Heading into the surgery, Morlan figured he’d only miss a week or so and would be back on the field in no time. However, that wasn’t the case.
“It was really disheartening,” Morlan said. “I couldn’t believe it when the doctor said three or four weeks. I asked him a few times, ‘Are you sure I can’t just jump back in after one or two weeks?’”
When Morlan accepted that he would miss some substantial time, his thoughts weren’t centered around himself. Rather, he thought of his teammates. Initially, he carried the burden that he let his teammates down, which has been a driving force for his return to the field.
“I felt really bad that I let my team down, because I care a lot about our success,” Morlan said. “They weren’t happy about it, just like I wasn’t happy about it, but they’ve been really supportive about it this whole time. I really thank them for being so supportive.”
If all goes according to plan, Morlan should be back protecting the goal once the second half of Mother Lode League play begins the last week of January. For Morlan, that can’t come soon enough.
“I really want to get back in there,” he said.
Should a return to the goal not happen right away, Morlan has let Barnett know that he’ll play anywhere on the field and will do whatever is needed to help his team out. In Barnett’s eyes, that’s what makes Morlan the ultimate team player.
“He’s just a great guy,” Barnett said. “Cooper is just a quality human being.”