Simplest foods can evoke great outdoor memories

The holiday season is here, and with it came the cold weather, rain and snow. It is time to bundle up, watch Christmas movies and, most importantly, feast. I love every aspect of the holidays, and now with young children in my household, they are even more enjoyable. But every year I’m asked, “What is your favorite part about the holidays?” And, my answer almost every time is, “The food.”
The main course is always top-notch, with turkey and the fixings on Thanksgiving, and ham or a roast of some sort on Christmas. And the desserts, oh my, they are sweet and most delectable, with pies and cookies galore. But the part I most anticipate are the appetizers. A spread of crackers and chips, cheeses and dips, assorted meats and canned fish treats – oh, yes please.
As I dive into the Ritz crackers, cheddar cheese and salami, it takes me to a place far from the cozy fire at home. Rather, to a place sometimes warm and comfortable and other times cold and wet. Nevertheless, it’s a place I could call a home away from home. You guessed it, the great outdoors.
Ever since I was a young child, I would spend hours in the wilderness hunting and fishing. We would hike snow-covered hills chasing deer, trudging through muddy wetlands in search of waterfowl, traveling across high desert plains to remote river access and trailer our vessels to nearby reservoirs. With an assortment of gear packed for each different outing, there was one common thing that went everywhere with us, and that was a box of crackers, a block of cheese and a bag of salami.
Now, as we sit in the comfort of our home, these snacks are tasty. However, when they are brought out during a long day of fishing, after a grueling hike or while freezing in a duck blind, they are comparable to a five-star meal. And, trust me, there is nothing fancy about the presentation or the fact that we slice hunks of cheese with our pocket knives, and devour the salami in multiple pieces at once. But the memories and the nostalgia of this specific meal will always have a place in my heart.
Each day since Thanksgiving dinner, I have consumed leftovers and the daily turkey sandwich or two. But the remainder of Ritz, cheese and salami will be the meal of choice this next week while I cast my lures in the pouring rain. And I’m looking forward to it as much as I would a fantastic holiday feast.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.