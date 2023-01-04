Maybe 2023 will bring great scores for seniors on the links

After Dec. 26 resulted in a contest of bogey points, it is obvious Santa didn't deliver better golf games as requested by several seniors. It must be true that Santa keeps track all year as to those who have been naughty or nice.
In the White Tee Flight, one of the better golfers stated his wife told him that nothing would make her happier at Christmas than a diamond necklace. So, he bought her nothing. Dave Mullen, who still believes in Santa because he says you can always sense his presents, took first. Long-hitting David Dean ended a winning drought as he placed second. Sneaky Russ Hart described his third-place finish as “delayed gratification” because November was a winless month.
In the Gold Tee Flight, November's leading money winner, tee champ Gary Stockeland, continued his winning way, as he glommed onto first-place money. Retired attorney Norm Miley, who tied for second with always lurking Frank Elizondo, claimed the results were “out of order.” He was overruled by the tournament director.
In the Red Tee Flight, November's second-leading money winner, retired banker Harry Kious, kept his balance intact and took first with the most points of the day (36). At the end of daylight savings, Harry wondered where the sun went; it finally dawned on him. St. Jon Foucrault, who is a licensed professional lost ball finder, finished second.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 from the whites, club champ Alan Couchman and rambunctious Matt Theodore doubled their money, as no one hit the green on No. 13. From the golds, club treasurer and local wine producer Ken Polk was the only one to hit the green. Ken's most popular Christmas wine was, “I don't like Brussels sprouts.”
In the contest on No. 13 from the golds, sweet-swinging Jim Maxam easily topped Stockeland's second-place effort. Kious was the only one to hit the green from the reds, as he had the shot-of-the-day (4 feet, 10 inches).
