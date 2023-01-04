Maybe 2023 will bring great scores for seniors on the links

After Dec. 26 resulted in a contest of bogey points, it is obvious Santa didn't deliver better golf games as requested by several seniors. It must be true that Santa keeps track all year as to those who have been naughty or nice.

In the White Tee Flight, one of the better golfers stated his wife told him that nothing would make her happier at Christmas than a diamond necklace. So, he bought her nothing. Dave Mullen, who still believes in Santa because he says you can always sense his presents, took first. Long-hitting David Dean ended a winning drought as he placed second. Sneaky Russ Hart described his third-place finish as “delayed gratification” because November was a winless month.

