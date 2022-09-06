In a battle against Sonora and the officials, Bret Harte cannot capture a victory

Beating the Sonora Wildcats is a difficult enough task on its own. Heck, the seven-time defending Mother Lode League champions have only been defeated in a full league season on three total occasions since 2014.
So, heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Wildcats, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs knew that there would be little room for error. However, the Bullfrog players and coaches did not think they’d also have to battle the officiating.
Numerous times throughout the evening, those in attendance—along with those on the court—were confused by some of the calls that were taking place. Between a long delay at the beginning of the third set to try and figure out a rotation issue, to calls down the stretch that left those rooting for the purple and gold scratching their heads, the Bullfrogs had to battle two opponents for much of the evening.
Through it all, the Bullfrogs were unable to topple the kingpins of the Mother Lode League. Bret Harte lost in three sets to Sonora 25-11, 26-24, 26-24 on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“I’m not the coach that will ever give a loss to the officiating and sometimes they make it challenging,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “Tonight, my biggest frustration was that I felt like the kids didn’t get to play the game. We are here to see the kids play, so honor that, reward that, and let them play. Against a school as big as Sonora when you need every point and every point seems to matter more, it’s hard when you’re battling the six girls on the other side of the net, and you are also battling mystery calls.”
With volleyball being a game of momentum, the Bullfrogs needed as much of it as they could get. But in the final set, the numerous stoppages and conversations with the officials took away any chance Bret Harte had at capturing that much-needed momentum.
“It’s frustrating, but there’s really nothing that we can do about it,” Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox said about the starts and stops in the third set. “It is what it is, and we just have to go with the flow.”
Playing against a team as powerful and talented as Sonora, Bret Harte had to set the tone early in the night and that’s exactly what did not happen. Before the Bullfrogs knew what hit them, they trailed the Wildcats 7-0 in the first set and were never able to recover. The Bullfrogs got a couple of points from Fox, but the Wildcats continued to take advantage of Bret Harte’s miscues and pushed their lead to 20-4 and took the first set 25-11.
“We came out flat,” Porovich said. “When you play the biggest teams and you want to make those postseason runs, you have to be able to earn points early in the night to set a tone. We did not earn those points early on.”
Fox added, “We just let them get into our heads. Because we have a history of not beating Sonora, I think that’s what got to us. After the first set, we figured out that we can do it and that it’s not as stressful as we were thinking.”
The Wildcats jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second set, but the Bullfrogs were able to not allow a repeat performance of the first set to take place. Bret Harte stayed close to Sonora on the scoreboard but was unable to take a lead for the majority of the set. Kills from Fox, junior Sophie Bouma, junior Makenna Tutthill and junior Case Silva kept the Bullfrogs neck-and-neck with the Wildcats.
Trailing 20-18, Bret Harte got a point from a Sonora miscue and then added three more points with two serving aces from Silva and a kill from Fox to go ahead 22-20. Sonora went on a 3-0 run to go up 23-22, but a kill from Bouma and a Wildcat hit into the net put Bret Harte within a point of taking the set. However, that point never came, as the Wildcats ended things on a 3-0 run to take the second set 26-24.
Down 2-0, the Bullfrogs needed to take the third set to stay alive. And just like in the second set, Bret Harte was able to stay close to Sonora, but couldn’t take the lead. Trailing 13-8, Bret Harte went on a 5-1 run with kills from Tutthill, Bouma, Fox and another ace from Silva.
With the set later tied at 19-19, the issues with the officiating started to boil over and many inside the gym were unsure of some of the calls that were being made. Through it all, Sonora was able to go ahead 23-22. Bret Harte got a point from Silva on a soft tip over the net and Tutthill added another point with a powerful kill.
For the second time in as many sets, Bret Harte needed just one point for the win. And for the second time, that point never came. Sonora (6-0, 2-0 MLL) went on a 3-0 run to once again beat Bret Harte 26-24 and sweep the evening to stay undefeated in league play.
“It definitely stings a little bit because we were so close and we just needed one more point,” Silva said about needing one point to have won the second and third set. “I feel like we could have given more.”
Fox finished the night with six kills, one ace, six digs and eight serves received; Silva had four kills, three aces, 13 digs and seven serves received; Bouma had six kills, two blocks and three digs; Jamee Zahniser had one assist, went 8 for 8 serving, had two digs and four serves received; junior Abbi Molina had a team-high 14 assists, two digs and one serve received; Tutthill had three kills; and senior Ashlin Arias had 31 digs, went 9 for 9 serving and had six serves received.
“It’s not the outcome we want, especially when you are going up against Sonora and you know that you can play with them,” Porovich said. “But like I told the girls, one win doesn’t define this team and one loss is not going to define this team. There's a reason why volleyball is played a best-of majority, whether it’s the individual sets, or the three rounds we play in league. The good teams will take the majority of it, and I believe in my team. I choose them every day of the week.”
The loss drops Bret Harte’s overall record to 7-3 and 1-1 in the Mother Lode League standings. The Bullfrogs will next host Summerville at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Angels Camp. Bret Harte and Sonora still have two matchups remaining on the schedule. The two teams will meet Sept. 22 in Sonora and Oct. 11 in Angels Camp.
“We’ll build on it,” Porovich said about Tuesday’s loss. “From the slow start we had, to coming back and battling in the second and third set to push them to have to use timeouts late in the game, are things to build on. Whether or not the girls started the night with confidence, at the end of it they had the realization that we can play with this team and we can, and we will, beat this team.”