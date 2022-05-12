Calaveras softball ends the Mother Lode League season a perfect 15-0

The Calaveras High School softball team capped its perfect Mother Lode League season with a 12-8 win over the Summerville Bears Thursday afternoon in Tuolumne. The win ended Calaveras’ 2022 league season with an undefeated 15-0 league record and pushed its MLL winning streak to 53 games.
Calaveras scored 12 runs on 10 hits with three home runs and drew seven walks against the Bears. Calaveras began the afternoon by scoring twice in the top of the first and then added four runs in the third, three in the fifth and three in the sixth. Summerville scored three times in the bottom of the second, once in the third, one in the fifth, twice in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Senior catcher Emily Johnson had a big day at the plate for Calaveras, as she went 2 for 2 with two home runs, scored twice, walked three times and drove in three; junior Brooke Nordahl went 1 for 3 with a home run, scored three times, walked twice and drove in four; junior Reese Mossa went 2 for 3 and scored one run; senior Madison Clark went 2 for 4 and scored once; senior Camryn Harvey went 1 for 4, scored once and had one RBI; sophomore Izzy Tapia went 1 for 4 and scored a run; junior Bailie Clark had one hit and scored one run; and junior Madyson Bernasconi scored twice.
Macy Villegas picked up her 15th win of the season. The junior hurler went 4.2 innings and gave up eight hits, five runs—four earned—with two walks and two strikeouts. Harvey pitched 2.1 innings of relief and gave up two hits, three runs and walked four.
Calaveras finishes the regular season as Mother Lode League champions with an overall record of 19-5-1.