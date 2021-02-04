Nice weather for divots: senior golfers brave elements to compete

It was a dark and stormy night before the real men of La Contenta senior golfers showed up on Jan. 25 to play a game of low handicap. Everyone likes to complain about the weather, but no one does a darn thing about it.
In the White Tee Flight, retired school psychologist, Al Liberator, psyched out the opposition, as he took first by three strokes. Returning Valley Springs golfer Dave Mullen claimed second. His fellow competitors are sure happy he moved back to our town. There was a traffic jam at third among second-year players Matt Theodore and Tom Suarez, along with old-timer Gabe Karam. Suarez’s game kicked in after he thawed out. Current club champ Roger Ladd’s game is in such a slump that he now has three caddies; one to walk in the left rough, one in the right and one in the middle. And the one in the middle doesn’t have much to do.
The Gold Tee Flight only had six players on this chilly, wet day. Past club champ Orv Pense was tied by local winemaker Ken Polk for first. Both golfers recently learned why their wives don’t really care about a hole they birdied.
In the Red Tee Flight, Moke Hill golf icon Eugene Weatherby continued his spectacular play, as he again dominated. Ken Phillips continued his good play, as he tied tournament director Jon Foucrault for second. Foucrault believes it is a fact that more expensive golf balls are attracted to water. George Dillon and Carlos Lourenco inspired each other into a third-place tie.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition from the white tees, Tom Suarez swept his competitors. On Nos. 8 and 13, he was the only one to hit a green, thereby winning all the money to complete a good payday.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Orv Pense aced out Harry Kious on No. 8 and took second on No. 13 behind resurging Rahlis Hemmes, who is starting to tick off his competitors in this event.
From the red tees, sneaky Rich Spense stood tall, placing first on No. 8 with the shot of the day (6 feet, 6 inches) and finishing behind Ken Phillips on No. 13. Jon Foucrault, who loves to play in cold weather, was second on No. 8.