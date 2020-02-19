Calaveras wins 25th section title at Divisional Meet

The Calaveras High School wrestling team continues to have the blues and nobody is complaining. The prolific wrestling program captured its 25th section title after taking first at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V divisional championship Feb. 15 at Rosemont High School in Sacramento.
Calaveras got one first-place finish as junior Donivan Giangregorio continued his dominance in the 195-pound division. Giangregorio is currently ranked No. 1 in his weight class in the Sac Joaquin Section.
Finishing in second place was Tyler Ferrante (120), senior Owen Murphy (160), junior Caden Villegas (170) and senior Bradley Fuller (220). CJ Munniks (132) placed third, while sophomore Dominic Boitano (126) and senior Chris Autrey (152) took fourth place. Placing fifth overall was CJ Meza (145).
Calaveras had issues early in the tournament, but head coach Ryan Upchurch feels that the tide started to turn when Murphy picked up a pin while trailing.
“Owen was losing 5-0 in the semifinals when he turned a kid from Hilmar and pinned him,” Upchurch said. “If we lose that match, we lose the section title. We were in a little slump because in the first four semifinal matches, we only won one and then here’s Owen down 5-0 and the next thing you know, he sticks his kid and it just seemed like everything went right from that point on.”
With so much success at the divisional tournament, Calaveras will send eight wrestlers to compete in the Masters Tournament, which will be Giangregorio, Ferrante, Murphy, Villegas, Fuller, Munniks, Boitano and Autrey.
“This year (winning) the individual tournament took more (than the team duals), because we had to go through section championship teams from division V and division VI,” Upchurch said. “And when you throw in teams like Escalon, who came in second, and Hilmar, who are two quality teams, that makes it even tougher. We knew we were getting everyone’s best.”
With only the Masters Meet standing between the wrestlers and the State Wrestling Championships, grapplers tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform well with so much on the line.
“I think a lot of kids hold the Masters Tournament on pedestal and rightfully so, because nobody just lucks into getting into the State Wrestling Championship,” Upchurch said. “There are no holes in the bracket where they get there by not beating somebody good. I think they know what to expect and the kids know that masters are a big deal.”
As for the Bret Harte wrestling squad, they may have not brought home a blue banner, but they are sending two grapplers to the Masters Tournament. The brother duo of Kodiak (182) and Dakota Stephens (132) represented the purple and gold with a first- and second-place finish respectively.
Kodiak, a junior, finished the two-day tournament a perfect 4-0 and all of his victories were via pin, with his quickest fall coming in just 12 seconds. He is currently ranked No. 1 in the Sac-Joaquin Section in his weight class.
“I would like a little more competition, just to make sure all the gears are good and I’m ready to go for the big showing in Bakersfield at state,” Kodiak Stephens said.
As for freshman brother Dakota, he went 3-1 with two pins and a 17-0 technical fall. He reached the finals, only to lose 7-6.
Bret Harte junior Soren Jensvold (145) finished in sixth place. Alex Worth reached the second day of competition following a last-second takedown in his second match for the win. Alec Landry recorded a fall in his first consolation match to move him to the second day of the tournament. And Antony Robles won his last match of the first day in a fourth overtime to advance to the second day. Worth, Robles and Landry were eliminated on the second day and all three wrestlers finished with a record of 1-2.
Two years ago, Kodiak Stephens was the only Bret Harte wrestler at the divisional tournament. So, for him to be back along with five teammates was a major accomplishment for the program.
“It makes me so happy to see that my efforts and sacrifices have paid off to get wrestling back to Bret Harte,” Kodiak said.
For the Calaveras girls, sophomore Lexy Beadles took first and will compete at the Masters Meet, while Jamie Smith and Calista Randolph each placed 10th.
The eight Calaveras wrestlers, along with the Stephens brothers and Beadles, will compete in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Masters Meet Friday and Saturday at the Stockton Arena, with the hopes of qualifying for the CIF State Wrestling Championships.
“I’d be scared if I wasn’t nervous,” Kodiak said. “I like having a little nerves going into it, because if you are not nervous, then something is wrong with you. It’s the toughest state tournament in the country and you really have to compete to do well in it. I’m heading into it a little nervous, but also ready to go.”
And just what would it mean if he and his younger brother both were able to qualify for the CIF State Wrestling Championship?
“That would be the greatest thing to ever happen to me,” Kodiak said. “It would make me so proud. My brother works out with me all the time and he puts in just as much effort as me. Seeing him lose is harder for me than to lose myself, because I know how much it means to him and how much effort he puts in and he also has the pressure of being the ‘little brother.’ Seeing him succeed is 20-times better than when I succeed.”