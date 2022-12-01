Red Hawks score early and often in a blowout victory over Ripon Christian

RIPON – Behind the visitors’ bleachers at Ripon Christian High School’s soccer stadium are train tracks. Throughout the day, it is not uncommon to see a train rumble by as it travels either North or South, parallel to Highway 99.
However, a freight train was not the only powerful locomotive to plow through the small town of Ripon on the final day of November. The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team might have well had “Union Pacific” on the front of their jerseys, as they were seemingly unstoppable.
The Red Hawks continued their strong preseason play by routing the Ripon Christian Knights 8-0 on Wednesday evening in Ripon.
The eight-goal victory was the most lopsided Calaveras win since another 8-0 victory in December 2019 against Golden Sierra.
“These are the best kinds of games, and you don’t get to recreate these kinds of games and it’s just fun,” Calaveras senior Logan Gomes said.
It’s no surprise that Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham enjoyed the victory and not just because his team returned to San Andreas still without a loss to its name. What the veteran coach enjoyed the most was that he got to empty his bench, and everyone got a chance to play and to contribute, which doesn’t happen in every contest.
“Each one of these guys—one through 21—work so hard in practice and the hardest thing for a coach is when you’ve got guys sitting here on the bench and you are trying to figure out how to get everyone in,” Leetham said. “Tonight was a great night for everyone. Our team cheer at the end was ‘Team,’ because it was a huge team win.”
The flood of Calaveras goals began early in the night. Less than 10 minutes into the game, Gomes was posted up right next to the Ripon Christian goal, received a pass from Alvin Marquez and was able to easily tap the ball into the back of the net for the first goal of the night.
Scoring early has been a theme for Calaveras thus far in the season and Gomes feels that setting a tone early has been a reason for the success.
“It’s always a good thing to start off early with a goal because it gives the other team the thought that they are down and that we are playing well and we will fight to the end,” Gomes said.
Nearly 10 minutes after his first goal, Gomes added another. However, this time instead of using his feet, the senior co-captain used his head. Gomes was on the receiving end of a perfectly placed pass from James Miller and all that Gomes had to do was to be in the right spot at the right time.
“That was a beautiful pass,” Gomes said of Miller’s assist. “It hit me right in the side of the face and it went in.”
Calaveras got its third goal of the night with 16:16 to play in the opening half. Senior Josh Goodwin attempted a shot from about 20 yards out and the ball didn’t stop its journey until it hit the back of the net. Not to be outdone, senior co-captain Landon Harrington scored from even further than Goodwin. Harrington sent a shot from 30 yards away that sailed over the goalies’ hands and under the crossbar for Calaveras’ fourth goal of the night. Calaveras got its fifth goal of the opening 40 minutes off the foot of senior Brendon Newman, with an assist from co-captain Daniel Acevedo.
With a 5-0 lead at halftime, Leetham wasn’t concerned about adding to the lead. What he wanted to see from his players was execution and trying to work on little things that will be useful in tighter games later in the season.
“Our message at halftime was to come out and work hard in the second half and just work on the little things,” Leetham said. “We are not so much worried about scoring in the second half, so let’s work on our passing and things that we don't work on enough and it was a perfect opportunity for that.”
With 34:06 to play in the game, Goodwin scored his second goal of the night to put the Red Hawks up 6-0. Marquez got involved in the scoring with 31:04 to play and the final goal of the night came with 7:45 on the clock, as Acevedo scored with an assist from Gomes.
Gomes finished the night with two goals and one assist; Goodwin had two goals; Marquez had one goal and one assist; Acevedo had one goal and one assist; Harrington and Newman each had one goal; and Miller had one assist. Senior goalie Tanner Wright posted his first shoutout of the year and has only allowed two goals in three games.
Even with a blowout victory, Leetham isn’t concerned about his players getting overly confident the next time they step on the field.
“We are an older team with lots of seniors and they’ve been around,” Leetham said about his players staying focused and hungry. “We remind them a little bit, but they know.”
