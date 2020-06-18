Bret Harte Male Athlete of the Year runner-up: Jaden Bitner

Jaden Bitner protected the goal in water polo and then patrolled the paint on the basketball court. During his final year of water polo, Bitner proved to be one of the top goalies in the league and was rewarded for his efforts by being named as a first-team player.
On the basketball court, he battled injuries, but continued to play. He earned Athlete of the Week honors for his play during the 15th Annual Big Valley Christian Holiday Classic. Over the three-day tournament, Bitner scored 22 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and dished out two assists, all with a hurt ankle. He finished his senior basketball season as a Character Award recipient.
“He is one of the happiest kids,” Bret Harte head basketball coach Brian Barnett said. “He’s got that fight where he gets mad and he wants to win, but he’s just one of the happiest kids