Malamed and Trent earn first-team MLL honors

Heading into the 2021-22 season, both head coaches at Calaveras and Bret Harte had no idea how far their teams could go. After not having a full season in nearly two years, many varsity players on both squads had zero varsity experience.
But for Calaveras’ Kraig Clifton and Bret Harte’s Brian Barnett, the 2021-22 season may have exceeded any expectations they had before the season tipped off. Calaveras got stronger as the season progressed, and the San Andreas squad went 9-1 in the Mother Lode League and shared the league title with the Sonora Wildcats. Calaveras advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs and were only a few points away from reaching Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Clifton has a knack of making sure his teams continue to improve as the season progresses, but perhaps no team has found its stride better than the 2021-22 squad.
“Heading into the season, yes, this would have exceeded our expectations,” Clifton said. “But as we grew and developed, I kept thinking that we are good enough to always win one more. The expectations we had changed as we continued to improve.”
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs reached the postseason for the first time under Barnett. Not only did Bret Harte reach the playoffs, but the Bullfrogs picked up a home playoff victory and were one shot away from advancing to the semifinal game in the D5 bracket.
“I think we were maybe one player short of being really good,” Barnett said. “We had a lot of the pieces; we just missed that shooter. Looking back, it was that one shooter who really could have spread the floor for Vince (Tiscornia) and Jaden (Stritenberger) and Erik (Trent), but we weren’t able to consistently get that shooting. It was exciting to get into the playoffs, and you can already feel the buzz with the kids talking about next year. It’s going to help propel us to better things in the future.”
Calaveras and Bret Harte each had two players make the first team, while Bret Harte had two players on the second team, and Calaveras had one.
Calaveras junior Elijah Malamed was a first-team selection. Malamed scored 13.1 points per game and had 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals. After a hot beginning to the preseason, Malamed cooled off and didn’t heat up again until midway through the MLL season. When he did find his groove, Malamed was one of the most dangerous shooters in the league. Malamed scored 10 or more points 24 times and drained 107 3-point baskets, including ten in a playoff loss to Venture Academy.
“We were waiting, and it just took a while to get there for some reason,” Clifton said about Malamed clicking late in the season. “So much revolved around his outside shot, and they weren’t falling early. He made a few adjustments mechanically and stuck with it and got a little more comfortable which gave him more confidence. All of a sudden, the hoop got bigger and bigger for him as the season went on.”
Senior Erik Trent is Bret Harte’s first-team player. Trent ran Bret Harte’s offense and finished many games as the leading scorer. Trent had the ability to make baskets from behind the arc, as well as using his strength to score in the paint.
“As a floor general, some of the passes and assists got us in transition quite a bit and some days, he was unguardable because of his bulkiness,” Barnett said. “He did a good job of being able to get to the hoop and finish. I think he’s legitimately left-handed and not right-handed, because he finished so much to his left side, which was helpful. He did everything that we could ask for.”
Making the second team were Bret Harte’s Vincent Tiscornia and Jaden Stritenberger, along with Calaveras’ Logan Parmley. Tiscornia joined Bret Harte’s roster late in the season, but when he showed up, he brought another level of offensive firepower that helped the Bullfrogs upset a number of teams.
“He added a level of scoring,” Barnett said. “He wanted to get to the basket, and he wanted to get to the free throw line. Once we got him adding an extra 10 points per game, it really helped us offensively. His quickness and his tenacity in practice and on the floor kind of helped motivate the rest of the team and gave us all more confidence.”
Stritenberger is one of the biggest players in the league at 6-foot-5. When the powerful junior was clicking, he was nearly unstoppable. Barnett hopes that next season much more of the offense will be run through Stritenberger.
“He’s a load,” Barnett said. “As far as game planning, he’s probably the main guy on our team that everyone had to game plan around, because he’s so big. In our two playoff games, we did a better job of getting him the ball. Had we done that all of league, he probably could have been a first-team player.”
Parmley, Calaveras’ lone second-team player, was someone who took advantage of what the defense gave him. Many games, opponents tried to slow down junior Jay Clifton or Malamed, which left Parmley open to do damage. Parmley finished the year with 5.6 points per game with 1.2 assists.
“You always need those extra scorers,” Clifton said. “There were plenty of times this year when he became that guy for us who we needed desperately. His passing ability in the half-court set is really underrated, too. He made a lot of good passes in our offense that people may not recognize.”
Both recipients of the Character Award from Calaveras and Bret Harte are named Noah. Calaveras junior Noah Cardenas was one of the first players off the bench, and he was the spark plug Clifton was looking for in many games.
“It was simple for me because he is the epitome of a great teammate,” Clifton said as to why Cardenas was selected for the Character Award. “He busts his butt every day and he’s supportive every day. He’s into the game and I can hear him on the bench and it’s like he’s an extra coach helping out our defense in the first half. There’s never that, ‘Man, I wish I played more,’ it’s always about the team and it’s refreshing to see that.”
Bret Harte’s Noah is senior Noah Adams. While he was not the biggest player on the court, Adams was one of Bret Harte’s leading rebounders and had no problem getting physical when it was necessary.
“Noah deserved to be recognized,” Barnett said. “I think he ended up with eight or nine rebounds per game at maybe a 5-foot-10 size. He was always one of our guys who would take on their best player. In our playoff game at Mariposa, you really saw how much we needed him. He took on one of their best players and held him down.”
Calaveras’ Jay Clifton was the Most Outstanding Player of the league, while Calaveras junior Braeden Orlandi and Sonora’s Callahan Hanson were the co-Most Valuable Players. Bret Harte’s Cooper Oliver, Kenny Scott and Carston Weidmann, along with Calaveras’ Earl Wood, Clifton, Merrick Strange and Travis Byrd made the all-academic team.