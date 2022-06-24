Athlete of the Year: Woody Gardina shines both on and off the field during his senior year

There is a long list of outstanding male athletes at Calaveras High School. There are one-sport players who were the very best around. And there are also multi-sport athletes who didn’t want to limit their athletic abilities to only one sport or season.
So, when the question got thrown around as to who should be the 2021-22 Calaveras Enterprise Male Athlete of the Year from Calaveras High School, one name was repeated more than others.
Woody.
When asked why senior Brock “Woody” Gardina fits the mold of Athlete of the Year, those questioned of course talked about his athletic ability, but the conversations quickly shifted to Gardina’s personality and character. Those who were asked about Gardina all felt that his work on the football field and baseball diamond speaks for itself, but it’s the man under the helmet that is a true representation of what a student-athlete should aspire to be.
Although Calaveras’ head football coach Doug Clark has known Gardina for years, he only had the opportunity to coach him for one season. Gardina made the gutsy decision to play football during his senior season and Clark couldn’t have been happier to have him join his gridiron gang.
“Woody was a player who you want to say, ‘Where the hell were you the last three years?’” Clark said. “He’s an all-around genuine man, both on and off the field. He’s respectful, has a great work ethic and he understands not only football but team chemistry. He’s a true man and he’s just a solid human being. There’s not a negative that I can find in Woody.”
There was also no argument coming from longtime Calaveras baseball coach Tom DeLappe, who said, “He’s an outstanding young man. He won the Westberg Memorial Award at the fair for showing his animals. He’s a valedictorian at the school. He works hard, he’s a team leader and he gets out here early every day. Woody never gives you a bad effort. He’s almost a perfect kid to coach. He takes instruction really well and gives 100% all the time. He’s been a joy to coach and to watch grow.”
There’s no question that Gardina is pleased with the results from his senior year in sports. He was a first-team all-Mother Lode League player in baseball and a second-team player in football. He also helped Calaveras capture its first baseball section championship. But it means more to Gardina to hear from those closest to him that his character outweighed anything he did on the field.
“It’s far more important to be a better person than to be a better player,” Gardina said. “We only get to play sports for so long and after that, it’s life. Through sports you are able to build integrity and become a better overall person. You learn how to talk with and interact with other people because of sports. Sports can teach each athlete or player how to be a better person and to be a productive member of society.”
Branching out
Like most outstanding athletes, Gardina has always been around competition. As a youngster, he played organized youth sports and road dirt bikes. If there was something being played or done outside, Gardina wanted to be a part of it.
“I grew up playing basketball until I got to high school, and I’ve played baseball since coach pitch and I’ve raced dirt bikes for many years,” Gardina said. “It’s just always been part of me to play some sort of sport and to stay active. I grew up competing against my brother and I think that really pushed me to be a better athlete.”
When Gardina started attending Calaveras four years ago, he focused all his athletic attention on baseball. After COVID-19 took away the majority of his sophomore baseball season, Gardina began to think about how little time he had left in high school and if sports were to return, he wanted to make the most of his opportunities.
During his junior year, the sports world returned, and all sports were compressed into two short seasons. Gardina made the decision to play football, but when he saw there would be a conflict with baseball, he had to choose, and baseball was his choice.
When his senior year rolled around, the sports seasons had returned to normal, and Gardina didn’t have to choose between football and baseball, and he was ready to give the football life a try.
“I kind of regretted not playing in the short season of football, so my senior year I committed to myself that I was going to play,” Gardina said. “A huge inspiration for me to play football was Travis Byrd, Dominic Boitano and Braeden Orlandi. I’ve been hanging out with them since middle school and watching them play football on Friday nights was always inspiring to me, so I wanted to do the same.”
Gardina expected football to be a difficult sport, but he had no idea as to how difficult it would be, both mentally and physically. It didn’t take him long to realize that brains are just as important as brawn on the football field.
“There’s a lot more that goes into football than what it looks like on the outside,” Gardina said. “I really liked it because it was something new for me to learn and it’s really important to learn new and different things. Baseball is a very mental game, but at a slow pace. You think about things between pitches. Football is also a mental game, and you have to know what the other team is doing, but it is a lot quicker than baseball is. Everything is happening in a split second and there are people running right at you trying to knock you over.”
Gardina was able to find his spot on the football field and was a two-way starter at defensive end and tight end. Gardina finished the season with six catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns and was also a key member of Calaveras’ defensive unit.
“He just showed no fear out there,” Clark said. “It didn’t matter what position we asked him to play, his answer was, ‘Yes, coach.’ He was going to do what he was asked to do, and he excelled like a kid who had been out there playing football his whole life. And that just goes to being the natural athlete that he is. And when it comes to Woody being a good teammate, he was second-to-none. Even as a first-year player, he instantly had the respect of the other players. He showed up to practice early every day and was always positive.”
Safe behind home
Although Gardina loved his time playing football, once the season ended, he was happy to shift his focus back to baseball. During his junior year, Calaveras went 13-2 in the shortened 15-game season. The expectations surrounding the team were high and Gardina had a feeling that something special was on the horizon.
“Coming into this year, we almost expected it after having a successful season last year,” Gardina said. “We all worked very hard during the offseason, so I think amongst ourselves—without saying it out loud—we all expected it to happen. Now that it actually did happen (win a section championship), it’s very special and it’s an honor to be on the first team to do it and hopefully it sets an example for teams in the future, not only baseball, but all the other sports at Calaveras High.”
Calaveras played 32 games in 2022 and Gardina caught every inning. Being a catcher is the most physically demanding position in baseball and after playing a year of varsity football, Gardina got to experience the aches and pain that both sports can dish out.
“The soreness is just in different areas,” Gardina said. “After playing 11 innings (in the section championship game) I was really sore in my ankles and my knees. After a football game, my whole upper body was super sore. There are similar pains in both sports, but football hurt a little worse on Saturday morning.”
At the plate, Gardina hit .462 with an on-base percentage of .564 with 42 hits, 38 RBIs, 34 runs scored, 15 doubles, two home runs, drew 18 walks and stole six bags. He also accomplished something that no Calaveras athlete had done since Chris Ussery in 2010-11, which is have two receiving touchdowns and smack two home runs in the same season.
“The two touchdowns happened first, and it was cool because I caught both of those from one of my best friends in Travis Byrd, so that was really special and it was cool to hear the cheers from all the hometown fans,” Gardina said. “My first home run was in Monterey and there were some fans there on the road and my last home run was in my last at-bat at our field in a home playoff game with so many people watching. I don’t think anything gets better than that.”
Gardina finished his Calaveras baseball career as a Mother Lode League and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champion. And in 56 career games, he hit .431 with an on-base percentage of .540 and collected 69 hits, 50 RBIs, scored 49 runs, smacked 20 doubles, two home runs, walked 30 times and stole 11 bases. He was also a two-time all-league player.
Gardina’s athletic career is not over. In the fall he plans on taking his 4.089 GPA to Merced College, where he will also play baseball. And as much as Gardina loves playing baseball, he knows that one day his playing days will be over and no matter how far he goes on the diamond, there will always be a final pitch or last at-bat.
“My main goal is to use baseball as a way to get the best education that I can,” Gardina said. “Regardless of whether I went pro or not, I would not be able to play baseball the rest of my life, so I’ll need a job. An education is the most important thing.”