A slow start doesn't hurt Calaveras against Summerville

It seemed as if the exact same script was being acted out, only inside of a different gym. For the second time this season, the Calaveras Red Hawks took on the Summerville Bears. For the second time, Calaveras dropped the opening set. For the second time, the Red Hawks also took a while to find any sort of groove.
And, most importantly, for the second time this season, the Red Hawks walked off the floor with a four-set victory over the Bears. In nearly a repeat performance from their first matchup, Calaveras was able to rebound from a slow start and finish the evening in the win column.
Calaveras (12-9, 4-2 MLL) beat Summerville 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-6) Tuesday night inside of Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. In Calaveras last six league matchups, the Red Hawks have dropped the opening set four times.
“We just have to push hard in the beginning and lock in,” Calaveras junior Kaylee Ewing said about the recent struggles in the opening set of matches. “I don’t know why this keeps happening, but we just need to focus and snap out of it.”
Through six Mother Lode League matches, it has become clear that there are two different Calaveras teams. One of those teams is able to go toe-to-toe with powerhouse squads like Bret Harte and Sonora. The other Calaveras team struggles to find motivation and energy against squads who rest at the bottom of the Mother Lode League standings, like Amador, Argonaut and Summerville.
That trend has become noticeable to Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott. She can feel and see the difference in her team before taking on tough opponents like Bret Harte and Sonora and how that differs before taking on the rest of the Mother Lode League opponents.
“The players definitely have a different level of focus coming into the match,” Conley-Elliott said. “They take the pre-match practice much more seriously and we’ve had discussions about that as well. They play well under pressure, and they need the opponent on the other side to push them. But that isn’t an excuse. They still need to be able to play their own game and find that sense of urgency.”
It didn’t take the Bears very long to jump ahead of the Red Hawks on the scoreboard. With the match tied at 5-5, Summerville gained a point and never trailed the rest of the set. Calaveras trailed by as much as 20-11, but the Red Hawks did rally to make the score much closer. A serving ace from junior Ginger Scheidt, a kill from senior Jordynn Petersen and a combo block from Petersen and senior Madyson Bernasconi, along with a number of Summerville miscues, brought the score to 23-22 in favor of the Bears. But the Hawks were unable to keep the rally going and dropped the opening set 25-22.
Following the loss, Conley-Elliott had to have a serious discussion with her team. She reminded them that if they cut down on the mistakes, the outcome of the night will be much better than the outcome of the first set.
“I did have to get on them because a lot of the things are in our control, like hitting errors,” Conley-Elliott said. “We just weren’t being disciplined and that was a change from the first set until the end.”
Early in the second set, Calaveras got kills from junior Lilly Butler, Scheidt and Ewing, who also recorded an ace. Calaveras built a 12-7 lead, but Summerville went on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to just one. Conley-Elliott called a timeout and when her players returned to the floor, the tide started to turn.
Senior co-captain Kyra Saiers got a kill, Scheidt recorded an ace and Summerville hit the ball into the net to put Calaveras ahead 15-11. After a Bear point, Bernasconi got a point with a soft tip over the net and then she recorded an ace to give Calaveras a 17-12 advantage. Summerville got to within three on the scoreboard, but another ace from Ewing and kills from Petersen helped guide Calaveras to a 25-20 win to tie the match at 1-1.
The Bears came out hot in the third set and quickly built an 11-5 lead. The Red Hawks responded by going on a 6-0 run to tie the set at 11-11. Neither team could shake the other and the score remained close at 19-19. Calaveras ended the third set by outscoring the Bears 6-3 for the 25-22 win.
The fourth set was what Conley-Elliott expected to see from her team all night. Three kills from Petersen, two aces from Saiers, a kill from Saiers and Scheidt and an error by the Bears gave the Red Hawks an early 8-0 lead. From that point, Calaveras could not be stopped. Ewing recorded two kills and two aces, while Scheidt and Butler each had an ace and junior Izzy Tapia got a kill. Calaveras dominated Summerville in the fourth set and cruised to a 25-6 victory to win the match 3-1.
“Once we got in their heads, it was really easy to put points on them,” Ewing said about the fourth set.
Conley-Elliott added, “In that last set the players were holding themselves accountable and playing to their own standard. We served really well, which is something we’ve been working on recently in practice and that was a big change. We were able to challenge them, and our energy was also better.”
Butler finished the night with five kills, one ace and one dig; Bernasconi had three kills and seven digs; senior Cassidy Black had nine digs and two assists; Koepp had a team-high 30 digs and two assists; Saiers had six kills, 27 assists, three aces and seven digs; Ewing finished with six kills, two assists, six aces, four digs and one block; Petersen had six kills, three blocks and one assist; Scheidt recorded a team-high seven kills and had three aces and five digs; senior Maya Miller had two kills; and Tapia finished with three kills and one block.
The win over Summerville snapped Calaveras’ two-game losing streak, which included a five-set loss to both Sonora and Bret Harte. The match with Summerville was also the first of the second round of league play and for Conley-Elliott, it doesn’t get much better than starting the second round with a victory.
“It’s good for the girls going into the second round of league to pick up this win,” Conley-Elliott said. “It does give them a sense of confidence, but we do need to make sure that we are holding ourselves accountable until we do see Bret Harte and Sonora again because it will be a five-set match again and it will be a battle. We have to stay in that mindset, and we can’t wait until we see them again to do that.”