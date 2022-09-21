A slow start doesn't hurt Calaveras against Summerville
Calaveras beat Summerville 3-1 Tuesday in San Andreas. Calaveras senior Madyson Bernasconi had three kills and seven digs in the win. 

It seemed as if the exact same script was being acted out, only inside of a different gym. For the second time this season, the Calaveras Red Hawks took on the Summerville Bears. For the second time, Calaveras dropped the opening set. For the second time, the Red Hawks also took a while to find any sort of groove.

And, most importantly, for the second time this season, the Red Hawks walked off the floor with a four-set victory over the Bears. In nearly a repeat performance from their first matchup, Calaveras was able to rebound from a slow start and finish the evening in the win column.

Calaveras senior Laney Koepp had a team-high 30 digs against Summerville. 
Calaveras' Kaylee Ewing had six kills, two assists, six aces, four digs and one block against Summerville. 
Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott (kneeling) talks to her team during a timeout. 
Calaveras' Kaylee Ewing goes up for a kill in the third set against Summerville. 
Calaveras' Bella Autrey keeps a play alive against Summerville. 
