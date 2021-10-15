A good start and finish not enough for Calaveras against Amador

It had been a while since the Calaveras High School boys’ water polo team had been in the pool. Head coach Mike Vertar gave his squad some days off to relax and recuperate and the time off was nearly exactly what Calaveras needed to pick up a victory.
Calaveras started and ended strong, but it was the middle section of the game that turned out to be the difference between a win and a loss. Calaveras lost to Amador 12-8 Thursday afternoon in San Andreas.
“We had some time to take a break a little bit,” Vertar said. “I think the fact that they haven’t been in the water the past four days made them really want to come out and play. They’ve been able to have a little more time to think about their passing and their positions. Unfortunately they lost, but they really wanted to win today.”
Amador struck first early in the opening quarter, but Calaveras responded with three goals in a row to take a 3-1 lead. The first of three Calaveras goals came from Jeremiah Hinkle with an assist from goalie Tanner Wright. John Paapke scored Calaveras’ second goal and Joshua Koepke scored the third goal with a deep shot with 2:29 to play in the first quarter.
“That was great and I was hoping to keep that going,” Vertar said about the early momentum. “I think I subbed a little too soon and that’s on me. They were looking really strong early on.”
The two-goal lead lasted for only a minute and Amador started to click on offense by going on a 7-0 run that went from late in the first quarter, until early in the second half. Trailing by five at halftime, Vertar wanted to see better passing from his players.
“The ball has to get to where it’s going and it has to be a crisper, cleaner pass and it has to stay out of a jungle of defenders,” he said.
Trailing 8-3, Calaveras got a goal, but it wasn’t because of a great shot, rather, a mistake by Amador’s goalie. Amador’s goalie inadvertently knocked the ball into his own net to give Calaveras a free point. With 2:46 to play in the third quarter, senior Jack Garamendi got a true goal, as he blasted a shot into the back of the net to cut the Amador lead to 9-5. Amador added one last goal in the third quarter and led 10-5 heading into the final seven minutes of play.
In the fourth quarter, Calaveras outscored Amador 3-2 with goals from Colin Dunn, Hinkle and Rider Haight, but the run was too late to catch up with the Buffaloes.
“I wish we would have started playing that way about a quarter earlier,” Vertar said. “That run was looking good at the end. Had we started that in the third quarter instead of the fourth, I think we could have done something with it. We were just a little too late to get our second wind there.”