Final MLL meet in the books before league finals

IONE – After nearly a month off since the last Mother Lode League cross country meet, runners met at Charles Howard Park on Wednesday for the final dual meet before the league championship.
In the varsity boys’ race, Calaveras beat Amador 15-50 and defeated Summerville 15-incomplete.; Bret Harte beat Argonaut 15-33 but lost to Sonora 26-29; Sonora also defeated Amador 17-51; and Argonaut beat Summerville 15-Inc.
Calaveras is currently ranked No. 1 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Division IV rankings. Behind Calaveras is St. Mary’s, El Dorado, Christian Brothers and West Campus. And Calaveras also cracked the top-10 rankings in California, being placed No. 10 overall. In front of Calaveras is Sir Francis Drake, Scotts Valley, Foothill Technology, Cathedral, South Pasadena, Laguna Beach, King City, Fillmore and JSerra.
In the varsity girls’ race, Calaveras beat Summerville 24-31 and defeated Amador 22-32; Bret Harte beat Argonaut 15-Inc., and also topped Sonora by the same score; Amador beat Sonora 15-Inc.; and Summerville beat Argonaut 15-Inc.
In the boys’ race, Sonora’s Clayton Franco placed first with his time of 16:13, followed by fellow Wildcat Adin Dibble (16:35) and Summerville’s Cruz Vasquez. Bret Harte’s Bruchs Davey placed fourth (17:22) followed by five straight Calaveras runners which includes Jacob Christopher (No. 5, 17:28.16); Jeremy Milligan (No. 6, 17:28.35); Jamie Espiritu (No. 7, 17:28.51); Nicolas Moore (No. 8, 17:28.69); Bennie Hesser (No. 9, 17:28.85); and Garrett Hesser (No. 10, 17:32).
Other Calaveras finishers were: Raphael Roldan (17:37.46); Nicholas Saliski (18:19); Cristobal Flores (20:56); and Trenton Ward (24:28). For Bret Harte, other finishers were: Hunter Strum (17:35.02); Winter Whittle (17:35.32); Jonah Cardoza (17:37.15); Brendan Dishion (17:55); Tyler Crawford (19:51); Blake Berry (20:01); and Soren Jensvold (21:28).
In the varsity girls’ race, Sonora’s Briana Personius placed first (19:08), followed by Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez (19:32) and Calaveras junior Katarina Borchin (19:58). Bret Harte freshman Kadyn Rolleri was the first Bullfrog to cross the finish line and she did so in 20:54 and was sixth overall.
Other Bullfrog times were: McKenzie Blair (No. 9, 22:09); Alex Jarman (25:30); Chloe Crawford (26:01); Ariana Kirkendall (28:19); Constance Gibson (32:41); and Kalah Casey (36:37). Calaveras finishers were: Bridgette Boriolo (22:31); Emma Alliende (22:32); Sage Miller (22:46); Grace Damin (26:35); Peyton Curran (27:46); Destiny Harper (31:27); and Ava Cable (33:47).
Calaveras finishers in the Frosh/Soph boys were: Cody Torrence (No. 2, 12:04); Logan Gomes (No. 3, 12:06); Brenden Mendosa (No. 6, 12:31); Ethan Lynn (12:47); Kristian Stachura (13:44); Raymond Brock (13:54.03); Tyler Davidson (14:25); and Linden Olmstead (14:29).
Bret Harte finishers were: Jordan Smith (No. 7, 12:32); Noah Adams (No. 8, 12:35.03); Kyle Whitsitt (No. 9, 12:35.07); Kierian O’Donnell (13:26); Alex Mejia (13:38); Matteo Arce (13:45); Avery Strauch (13:48); Ethan Young (13:50); Matthew Barajas (13:53); Alfredo Barboza (14:43); Gabe Oliver (14:46); Raymond Re (17:30) and Wyatt Jarman (21:10).
And in the Frosh/Soph girls 2-mile race, Bret Harte finishers were: Anika Jodie (No. 2, 14:47); Megan Johnson (No. 3, 16:02); Anona Murphy (No. 6, 17:34); Gracie Shaw (No. 10, 18:18); and Briar Gibson (19:08). Calaveras did not have any runners in this race.
The Mother Lode League season will come to an end Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Mother Lode League finals, which will be held at Frogtown in Angels Camp. The first race begins at 2 p.m.