With an impressive performance against Amador, Calaveras picks up its 11th victory in a row

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online.
For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320
For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team continues its impressive run by picking up its 11th victory in a row.
On a night where 12 of 13 Red Hawks scored, the San Andreas squad improved to 20-4 overall and 7-0 in the Mother Lode League with a 76-43 win over the Amador Buffaloes on Friday in Sutter Creek.
The Red Hawks were hot from 3-point land against the Buffaloes and hit 12 shots from behind the arc. Four of those baskets came in the first quarter, as Calaveras built a strong 18-9 lead. Calaveras outscored Amador 14-5 in the second quarter and had a comfortable 32-14 advantage at the midway point.
Calaveras exploded for 33 points in the third quarter and was led by freshman Ryan Clifton draining three shots from 3-point land and senior Braeden Orlandi added eight points. And in the fourth quarter, Calaveras scored 11, while Amador scored 17.
“We executed and shared the ball extremely well,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “There were lots of extra passes.”
Calaveras senior Elijah Malamed finished the night with 15 points; Mason Moser scored three points; Ryan Clifton scored 12; senior Jay Clifton scored 11; senior Tyler Maddock scored five; senior Thomas Davison scored four; Orlandi finished with eight points; Jacob Campbell, Noah Cardenas and Jose de Juan all scored two points; senior Merrick Strange scored eight points; and Corbin Curran added four points in the win.
Calaveras will host Argonaut on Jan. 31 and will also host Bret Harte on Feb. 3.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.