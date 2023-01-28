With an impressive performance against Amador, Calaveras picks up its 11th victory in a row
The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team continues its impressive run by picking up its 11th victory in a row.

On a night where 12 of 13 Red Hawks scored, the San Andreas squad improved to 20-4 overall and 7-0 in the Mother Lode League with a 76-43 win over the Amador Buffaloes on Friday in Sutter Creek.

