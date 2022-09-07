Bragging and betting can lead to both good and bad times out on the links

In senior golf, players have two handicaps. One is for bragging, and one is for betting. These were on display in a team event of one best ball for each hole on Aug. 29 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
Retired contractor Dave Mullen provided a solid foundation for mates Russell Hart, tournament director Jon Foucrault, and Crown Prince Lourenco, as they beat the rest of the field by one stroke. How could a team not win with the miraculous shots of St. Jon, the continuing good play of newbie Hart, and the power of the crown prince? His subjects in Portugal proclaimed a national holiday with news of the victory.
There was a three-way tie for second, which shocked all the teams as they assumed their score of 57 would be good enough for a victory lap. Mike Mendoza was flying high as his team of Robert Bradley, Gabe Karam and Mr. Card-in buzzed around the course. Karam and Bradley seemingly always wind up in the money when they play. Joining the crowd in second was the team of David Dean, Cliff Howard, July's leading money winner Ken Phillips, and George White III. Retired acoustics company executive Dean led his team, as they quietly went about their business with a hair-raising round for everyone but Clifford.
The last group of bandits, George Dillon, Rahls Hemmes, and Earl Watkins, rode the broad shoulders of retired concrete truck driver Ron Huckaby, as they cemented their place in the standings. Dillon was celebrating a milestone birthday and said he intends to live forever. So far, so good.
In closest-to-the-hole on No. 2 from the whites, club champ Alan Couchman beat club runner-up David Dean for first. From the golds, Howard beat Karam by two feet. Ken Phillips continued his good play in this event, as he easily took first over Foucrault from the red tees.
In the competition from the whites on No. 13, Bradley added to his treasure hunt as he beat out rambunctious Ron Bassett. From the golds, Ray Delarosa showed why he was the best lefty in the field, as he barely took first over Ken Polk. From the reds, Steve Weyrauch finally followed golf tips from his father figure, as he hit the shot-of-the-day (4 feet, 3 inches). Foucrault added another second-place finish for the day.
