Bragging and betting can lead to both good and bad times out on the links

In senior golf, players have two handicaps. One is for bragging, and one is for betting. These were on display in a team event of one best ball for each hole on Aug. 29 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.

Retired contractor Dave Mullen provided a solid foundation for mates Russell Hart, tournament director Jon Foucrault, and Crown Prince Lourenco, as they beat the rest of the field by one stroke. How could a team not win with the miraculous shots of St. Jon, the continuing good play of newbie Hart, and the power of the crown prince? His subjects in Portugal proclaimed a national holiday with news of the victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.