One-best, two-best, three-best highlight par five, four, three games

The Presidents’ Day holiday caused La Contenta seniors golf to be moved to Feb. 17. For the first time this year, senior golfers engaged in a four-man team event of counting one-best ball on par fives, two-best balls on par fours and three-best balls on par threes. Winning teams were high-fiving and slapping each other on the back as they exuberantly celebrated. The losing teams, not so much.
The first-place team of Alan Couchman, Larry Parenti, Charlie Moore and retired science teacher Tom Gilbert dominated the field. A resurgent Harry Kious led his group of Clifford Howard, Ken Phillips and Carlos Lourenco into second place. David Mullen, tournament director Jon Foucrault, and recently returned Roger La Fleur, used the mental counseling of their teammate, retired psychologist Al Liberato, to grab third. Foucrault would have guaranteed them better tee assignments if they had managed to come in first.
Rounding out the winning field was Matt Theodore, mighty-mite Roberto Garcia, smiling Rahis Hemmes, and sneaky Rich Spense. It should be noted that some of the losing teams actually took good shots on the 19th hole.
From the gold tees in the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8, Harry Kious capped off a good round by making the shot-of-the-day, as his ball landed 3 feet, 6 inches from the cup. Pesky Pense took second.
From the white tees, Ron Bassett showed he still has it with his first-place finish. Dave Mullen, who continues to annoy his fellow competitors with his winning play, wound up second.
From the red tees, Roberto Garcia finished first for a repeat of last week, as his ball squeezed past Earl Watkins by seven inches. On Hole No. 13 from the whites, perennial winner Mike Pisano was the only one to hit the green and thus, garnished first- and second-place money.
From the reds, Foucrault stretched the measuring tape, but had no trouble defeating Eugene Weatherby. Hemmes topped Kious in the golds. Kious realized he needed a bigger wallet to hold the treasure he took home.