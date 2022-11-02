AMA, Calaveras Jr. Football has its season come to an end

The 2022 youth football season is officially over for the Calaveras Jr. Football program and the AMA Bullfrogs. Both programs were able to advance teams to the second round of the playoffs, but neither could advance to the Super Bowl.
In the opening round of the playoffs, which took place on Oct. 22, Calaveras and AMA both had teams in the novice game. AMA beat Escalon 33-7, while Calaveras beat Ripon 30-19. In Calaveras’ win over Ripon, Mason Williams rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown; Bryce Botelho scored three times and gained 129 yards on the ground; and Waylon Hill had one score and rushed for 22 yards.
In the junior varsity division, AMA lost to Sonora 40-6 and Calaveras beat Escalon 13-6 in overtime. Austin Lock had 44 rushing yards, 36 yards in kick returns, had one sack, one blocked punt and also scored two touchdowns.
And in the varsity division, Calaveras held on to beat Linden 8-6. Owen Shahan rushed for 39 yards on 10 carries; JR Patolo had 19 yards on seven attempts and had eight tackles; Marcus Cornejo had seven tackles; Landon Patrick rushed for 32 yards; and quarterback Cohen Curran rushed for 62 yards and went 2 for 4 passing for 27 yards, which included a 20-yard completion to Payden Long and also had three tackles and one interception on defense; and Quincy Dyson had one interception. And the defensive line play from Patrick Rieger, Brandon Pierce, Nathan Vega, Brennen Cachuex and Shaan Brock made life difficult for the Lions.
In the second round of the playoffs, which took place on Oct. 29, no Calaveras team was able to advance to the big game. In the novice division, AMA lost to Amador 28-18 and Calaveras lost to Argonaut 18-0. In the junior varsity division, Calaveras lost a heartbreaker 13-12 to Hughson. And in the varsity game, Calaveras lost to Ripon 38-0.
The Motherlode Valley Football League all-star game will be held on Nov. 12 in Linden.