AMA, Calaveras Jr. Football has its season come to an end
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise

The 2022 youth football season is officially over for the Calaveras Jr. Football program and the AMA Bullfrogs. Both programs were able to advance teams to the second round of the playoffs, but neither could advance to the Super Bowl.

In the opening round of the playoffs, which took place on Oct. 22, Calaveras and AMA both had teams in the novice game. AMA beat Escalon 33-7, while Calaveras beat Ripon 30-19. In Calaveras’ win over Ripon, Mason Williams rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown; Bryce Botelho scored three times and gained 129 yards on the ground; and Waylon Hill had one score and rushed for 22 yards.

