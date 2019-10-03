Calaveras hosts Summerville to begin league play on homecoming night

After five long weeks of preseason football, the Mother Lode League season finally begins. And what better way for the Calaveras High School football team to begin its hunt for its first league title since 2013 than to have a little extra motivation behind it on the most special night of the year.
Homecoming has come to San Andreas and Calaveras will take on the Summerville Bears to cap off a week of excitement and festivities. First-year head coach Doug Clark doesn’t want the homecoming game to feel any different than any other contest.
“I don’t want this to sound the wrong way, but no, it’s just another football game,” Clark said. “It’s a little bigger in my opinion because, take homecoming aside, it’s week one of league. The preseason is now done. For the most part, your preseason record can help or hurt you, but it’s what you do in league. We need to finish No. 1 or No. 2 in league and that’s our goal.”
Calaveras finished the preseason with a 34-8 home victory over Stellar Prep to run its record to 3-2. The last time Calaveras clinched the league title, it finished the preseason with a 3-2 record. While Clark isn’t looking at any games past Summerville, he knows how important each league victory is when it comes to clinching a playoff spot.
“The way the playoff formula works now, you need to finish one or two in league,” Clark said. “I’m not looking at the playoffs right now. I want to have a good league showing and it starts this week with Summerville. So, forget homecoming, forget playoffs, and forget down the road with Amador and Sonora. Right now, we’ve got Summerville and they can do some damage, so that needs to be our focus. We have to be ready.”
The Calaveras players and coaches are counting down the minutes until Friday night’s opening kickoff, but, there’s one player who will be forced to watch the game from the sideline. Senior Mikey Seely injured his leg during practice last week and is out until further notice. Friday’s homecoming game will be a bittersweet experience.
“Of course, it sucks, but I’m just trying to keep a positive outlook and hopefully I’ll be back soon,” Seely said. “The hardest thing is not going to be able to run onto the field with my team. The whole environment and atmosphere and coming in there with your team is always a cool experience. That’ll be what I miss the most.”
In order for Calaveras to have an enjoyable homecoming night, it must knock off Summerville. The Bears ended the preseason 2-3 and will be fresh off their bye week. Although Summerville has only defeated Calaveras once in the past 15 years (2009), the Bears, for whatever reason, always play Calaveras tough. In the previous two meetings, Calaveras won each game by seven points or less.
“Summerville is always a physical team and they are always hungry for a win,” Calaveras senior Jonny Lozano said. “I think they can compete with anyone, as long as they keep being physical.”
Calaveras hopes to accomplish a number of things Friday night against Summerville, such as: win a league game; win three games in a row for the first time this season; pick up a homecoming victory; prevent Summerville from winning in San Andreas for the first time since 1996; and win back-to-back home games.
“You always want to win at home,” senior quarterback Nolan Dart said. “We obviously played two powerhouse teams at home previously (Escalon and Ripon), so it was nice to get that first home win out of the way. And hopefully with homecoming, we’ll get that second home win out of the way as well.”
Heading into Friday’s league opener, Calaveras is still trying to find its way. Although Clark is pleased with the progress he’s seen from his squad over the past couple of weeks, he hopes Friday’s game is a big step in the right direction.
“The preseason is about finding a groove,” Clark said. “The last couple of weeks, we’ve started to find more of our groove. Are we there 100%? No. But are we getting closer to that each week? We are. I feel confident, but are we fully there? No, we are not.”
For Calaveras’ seniors, regardless of what happens the rest of the year, Friday night will be their last homecoming. For senior Zeke Martinez, he hopes it’s a homecoming to remember.
“If we win, that’ll be the best moment,” Martinez said. “It’s our last homecoming and everyone is going to be hyped up. It’s going to be fun.”