Calaveras' offensive struggles continue in shutout loss to Mustangs

JACKSON – For the first 40 minutes of the night, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team matched the Argonaut Mustangs stride-for-stride and blow-for-blow. The only noticeable difference was that Argonaut had one goal next to its name on the scoreboard, while Calaveras had nothing.
The final 40 minutes of the night were a completely different story.
Calaveras (5-6-2, 1-3-1 MLL) got outscored 4-0 in the second half and for the third time in five Mother Lode League games, walked off the field without scoring a goal. Calaveras suffered its third league loss by falling to Argonaut 5-0 Tuesday night in Jackson.
“It’s been a strange season and so far, I don’t have an explanation for it,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “On some nights we’ve looked amazing and then other nights, we’ve laid an egg and we’ve done that two games in a row now. We are definitely in a slump.”
The first half of the game gave zero indication that a blowout was looming. Argonaut scored its only goal of the opening 40 minutes with 29:51 to play. Aside from that, the game remained close and was 1-0 at the midway point.
“We were encouraged at halftime,” Leetham said. “We were down a goal, but we saw some good things and we were moving the ball around and we felt that coming out in the second half that things were going to go our way. Credit to Argonaut; they just took it right to us.”
It took Argonaut just 25 seconds to score its second goal of the night once the second half began. And in the next 10 minutes, the Mustangs added two more goals and led 4-0 with 30:40 to play. The final goal came with 11:50 left in the game.
“I thought after that first goal (of the second half), we weren’t hanging our heads and we were still fighting and battling hard,” Leetham said. “Right now, it just feels like the last couple of games, that goal is extremely small, and we just can’t find the goal.”
Calaveras ends the first half of Mother Lode League play with a record of 1-3-1. After the loss to Argonaut, Leetham spoke to his team about playing for nothing else but pride for the rest of the season.
“I don’t have any grand illusions of coming back and taking league at this point,” Leetham said. “Who knows, if we can rip some off in a row, maybe we can get into the playoffs. Right now, we just need to get back in the win column and play for some pride and see what happens.”
Calaveras will return to the field Jan. 18 to take on the Sonora Wildcats at Dunlavy Field in Sonora.