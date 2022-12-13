Perry's goal gives Bret Harte a 1-0 win over Bear Creek

The Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team needed something to feel good about late in the preseason. The Bullfrogs had not won a game since Nov. 22 and from that point, they were 0-3-1. Bret Harte has also had to deal with injuries and turnover with its roster, so a win was definitely needed.
Having gone 20 days since getting into the win column, Bret Harte finally got to walk off the field victorious. Behind a strong defensive performance and a goal from senior Zach Perry midway through the second half, Bret Harte beat Bear Creek 1-0 on Monday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“These guys seem like they are pretty happy with the win, but I think underlying it all they know, and we know that we could be playing a lot better than we are playing,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “But we’ll take the win.”
For the majority of the first 40 minutes of play, Bret Harte seemed to control possession on Bear Creek’s side of the field. But nothing the Bullfrogs did ended up with a shot hitting the back of the net.
Bret Harte had a golden opportunity to score late in the opening half with a free kick deep in Bear Creek territory and then a corner kick. Both attempts resulted in the score remaining the same.
Bret Harte’s luck finally started to change in the second half. After a number of shots just missed the mark, Bret Harte’s Perry was able to capitalize. With 20:20 to play, a Bret Harte corner kick went into the box and Bear Creek’s goalie got two hands on the ball. However, the ball popped free right in front of the goal and Perry just happened to be in the right spot at the right time. The senior tapped the ball into the back of the net for the only goal of the game.
“I knew that I had to score at all costs,” Perry said about his game-winning goal. “Previously, the goalie would fumble the ball, so I was watching and waiting for him to tap it (the ball) and come down and that happened, and I crashed in on it and made sure that I got the goal.”
Perry’s goal lit a spark in the Bullfrogs and the Angels Camp squad seemed to play with a little extra pep in their step for the remainder of the game.
“I believe that we should have scored a lot more this game, but to have that goal gave us more confidence and energy to focus on winning the game and to do better as a team,” Perry said.
With a 1-0 lead and time running out, it was up to Bret Harte’s defense to keep the shutout intact. And just like the Bullfrogs had at the end of the first half, Bear Creek had a great opportunity to score with both a free kick and a corner kick. And just like Bret Harte, Bear Creek was left without a goal.
Bret Harte senior goalie Alex Tudbury blocked the free kick attempt, as he jumped high and batted the ball away with one hand.
“That position is so underappreciated and to take a second-year player who was a JV player last year and to stick him on the varsity level and to have him perform the way he is; we are just grateful that we have him going into league,” Gouveia said about Tudbury.
Neither team scored after Perry’s goal and Bret Harte collected the 1-0 victory.
On Dec. 9, the Bullfrogs lost to Venture Academy 5-0. Bret Harte (2-3-1) will wrap up its preseason schedule at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against Vanguard Academy at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs begin Mother Lode League play on Jan. 5 against Amador in Sutter Creek.
