Perry's goal gives Bret Harte a 1-0 win over Bear Creek

Bret Harte beat Bear Creek 1-0 on Monday night in Angels Camp. Bullfrog Zach Perry, 10, scored the only goal of the game. 

The Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team needed something to feel good about late in the preseason. The Bullfrogs had not won a game since Nov. 22 and from that point, they were 0-3-1. Bret Harte has also had to deal with injuries and turnover with its roster, so a win was definitely needed.

Having gone 20 days since getting into the win column, Bret Harte finally got to walk off the field victorious. Behind a strong defensive performance and a goal from senior Zach Perry midway through the second half, Bret Harte beat Bear Creek 1-0 on Monday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.

Bret Harte Brodie Burita keeps the ball away from a Bear Creek Defender. 
Bret Harte's Gyver Crawford moves the ball in the first half. 
Bret Harte senior Ezra Radabaugh takes a shot late in the first half. 
Bret Harte's Liam Gouveia gets ready to shoot in the second half. 
