Raiders take a big step back

Future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick views the NFL season in quarters. Each four games are the focus and if his team can go 3-1 each quarter the season, it will have a positive turnout. That sort of consistency is the hallmark of a great team. Good teams are mostly consistent. Mediocre teams have flashes of brilliance, but they tend to have significant highs and significant lows.
The 2020 Las Vegas Raiders are proving to be a mediocre team.
Two weeks after beating the defending Super Bowl champions 40-32 in Kansas City, the Raiders had a bye week and a chance to be very prepared going into their matchup against the surging Buccaneers in Las Vegas. It turns out that not even a bye week could help the Raiders prepare, as they were picked apart by the Buccaneers and lost 45-20.
Even though the Raiders lost by 25, the opening quarter was in their favor. Quarterback Derek Carr connected with Nelson Agholor in the slot after he created separation against linebacker Devin White for the touchdown. However, the ageless Tom Brady orchestrated a well-designed drive that was never slowed at any point and was capped off by a 1-yard quarterback sneak to tie the game at 7-7.
Las Vegas went back ahead early in the second quarter with a 42-yard field goal, but that would be the last lead the silver and black had the rest of the game. Brady began to lay into the Raiders and led his offense to 17 unanswered points through the remainder of the second quarter and into the third. With 4:15 left in the third quarter, Derek Carr connected with tight end Darren Waller for a 1-yard touchdown in order to bring the score to 24-17.
The rest of the game was a comedy of errors and failures. At no point did the Raiders ever produce any pressure of any kind against Brady. Offensively, they ran the ball on first down seemingly ever first down against the NFL’s best run defense and found no success. By the time the game was over, Brady had 369 yards and five total touchdowns.
As for the Raiders, Carr only gained 284 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked three times. It required six rushers to amass 76 yards on 24 carries, while Nelson Agholor did go over 100 yards receiving with a touchdown.
Early in the week there was a report that all five of the Raider starting offensive linemen were on the COVID-19 reserve list, along with standout safety Johnathon Abrams. The COVID-19 scare did not seem to affect the group’s play early, but as the game wore on and the replacements mounted, things derailed. The loss of Abrams was felt all game and the Raiders never seemed to put it together defensively.
The Raiders are now 3-3 and knocking on the door of mediocrity. They will now travel to Cleveland on Sunday to play the Browns, who suddenly are without Odell Beckham Jr. due to a torn ACL. There is an opportunity to travel to the Midwest and beat a team with a solid record, but who has failed to play any solid squads.
If the Raiders are going to prove themselves as anything other than mediocre, they need to win a run of games and this is the time. After the Browns, they will travel to play the Chargers and then host the Broncos. If they can go into the third quarter of the season with only three losses, then they have a real chance to make a statement in the AFC.