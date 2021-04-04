Bret Harte girls' golf beats Amador to wrap up the season

The short eight-match season came to an end for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team April 1 after back-to-back matches at Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione.
On March 31, the Bullfrogs suffered their second loss of the season, falling to the Argonaut Mustangs 183-237. The next day, Bret Harte wrapped up its season with a 218-250 win over Amador.
In the road loss to Argonaut, Carly Hickman led her squad with a 56; Mackenzie Carroll shot a 57; Sophia Ruff carded a 61; Caroline Krpan shot a 63; Makenna Robertson shot a 65; and Ella Bach finished the day with a 66.
In the season finale, Hickman shot a match-low 50; Ruff shot a 52; Carroll and Trinity Kelai-Acedo each carded a 58; Robertson shot a 62; and Krpan finished with a 69.
“The girls played so well,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said after the win over Amador. “Again, they came back from a loss to play great and a couple of the girls shot their best score of the season and they had their second-lowest combined score of the season. To end the season on such a high note is just a great feeling for all of them and myself.
Bret Harte finished the year with an overall record of 6-2, with both of its losses coming against Argonaut. The Bullfrogs will begin the 2021 fall season in August.
“To go from not thinking we were going to have a golf season this year to a 6-2 record in a matter of six short weeks is such a great feeling,” Winsby said. “The improvement in all the girls in such a short period of time is so rewarding as a coach. I have always been so very proud of all their accomplishments, achievements, hard work, enthusiasm and all-around great attitudes, but each day I just feel so much more aware of how great and what wonderful young ladies they are. They all work so hard and have such high expectations, but yet to hear them laugh and have a good time golfing is what it is really all about. I can’t wait until the fall season.”