Calaveras falls to Marysville 65-63 with the D4 section championship on the line

SACRAMENTO – The lights weren’t too bright. The arena wasn’t too big. And the environment wasn’t too overwhelming.
For 32 minutes, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team put up as good of a fight as possible against the Marysville Indians with the coveted blue banner on the line. But when it came down to it, the Red Hawks fell just one possession short of accomplishing their goal.
In Calaveras’ first trip to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship game in 40 years, the No. 4 Red Hawks were unable to be crowned as the D4 champions in a 65-63 loss to No. 3 Marysville on Friday evening at Golden 1 Center, the home of the Sacramento Kings.
“As a competitor, you can look back and say, ‘Oh, if we had one less turnover, or there was one less shot, or one more rebound, or one more stop,’" Calaveras senior Jay Clifton said. "You are always going to have those thoughts after a game. I guess there’s room for improvement. I’m still proud of this team and we battled, and we fell just one possession short.”
Following the loss, the Red Hawks sat inside their locker room deep inside the Golden 1 Center and the room was silent. When head coach Kraig Clifton entered, he didn’t spend a long time talking, as there aren’t many words that are truly comforting after losing a championship game. The veteran coach stood in front of his players and spoke from the heart.
“I love you the same, whether we win or lose,” he said.
While Calaveras was unable to capture its first section championship victory since 1977, the loss does not mean the season is over. The Red Hawks will next play in the CIF State NorCal Playoffs. While senior Elijah Malamed would have liked to have entered the state playoffs as section champions, he isn’t allowing one loss to define a great overall season.
“I’m proud of this team and all we’ve done this whole year,” Malamed said. “This is just our sixth loss and we’ve won a lot of tournaments and we’ve won a lot of games and we’ve won a lot of stuff together and we’ve been together this whole time. I’m just really proud of this team and I know we are going to go into state with the same mojo and come out ready.”
The Hawks knew that they’d be in a battle against No. 3 Marysville and that was the case from the opening tip off.
“You have the two best teams in D4 playing, and you expect a dog fight from both sides,” Malamed said. “Both teams are going to make mistakes and both teams are going to do really good things.”
Calaveras fell behind 5-1 in the first quarter but battled back to take a 9-5 lead with a layup from senior Braeden Orlandi and back-to-back 3-point baskets from Clifton. Marysville countered by going on a 6-0 run. Clifton added a free throw to end the first quarter and after the opening eight minutes, Calaveras trailed 11-10.
In his first game at Golden 1 Center, it took Clifton some time to feel comfortable, but once he made his first shot, he felt right at home.
“Once I hit my first shot, I reminded myself that it’s still a basketball court and it’s the same idea of putting the ball in the hoop,” Clifton said. “Once I made that first shot, then I felt pretty good.”
After Marysville scored to begin the second quarter, Malamed tied the game at 13-13 with a basket from downtown. Following the Malamed trey, the Indians scored six unanswered to go ahead 19-13. Calaveras tried to get closer on the scoreboard with a free throw from senior Merrick Strange and points in the paint from senior Noah Cardenas.
With 1:55 to play in the half and trailing 24-16, Calaveras went on a 6-0 run courtesy of freshman Ryan Clifton. The freshman hit a 3-point basket and ended the half with an and-1 and Calaveras went into the locker room trailing 24-22.
“It was really reminiscent of Union Mine,” Kraig Clifton said about trailing at halftime after ending the second quarter on a run to bring the score close. “I was hoping that we’d come out and have a really good third quarter again and they (Marysville) kind of had it. We made that run in the fourth down the stretch and gave it a shot.”
The two teams exchanged the lead multiple times early in the third. Orlandi scored the first of Calaveras’ points and then Malamed added the next seven points, which included his second basket from behind the arc. Following a Malamed basket, the game was tied at 30 with five minutes left in the quarter. In the rest of the quarter, Calaveras got outscored 9-4 and Jay Clifton scored the four points with a layup and a floater in traffic. Heading into the fourth, Calaveras trailed Marysville 39-34.
“Going into the third quarter, we all wanted to have that big run and we came out of half all fired up,” Malamed said. “Every time it seemed like we got things going, we made one little mistake, and it just took us out of it. We just need to correct those little mistakes.”
Jay Clifton added, “We were in a position where we were climbing uphill the whole time, which kind of makes you scramble on defense trying to make things happen. You have to get some stops here and there and that makes you gamble a little bit. They have good players, and they are a good team, and they are going to make you pay if you mess up.”
Calaveras outscored Marysville 29-26 in the fourth quarter, but many of those points were scored in the final three minutes. The Indians extended their lead to as many as 12 points midway through the fourth. But when all seemed lost, Calaveras gave one final push.
Jay Clifton went 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the final quarter and Ryan Clifton and junior Earl Wood both hit clutch 3-point baskets. Malamed scored following a rebound and a late 3-point basket from Jay Clifton turned out to be the final points scored in the game and Calaveras walked off the floor with the 2-point loss.
“There was no quit in them in an uphill battle, which is tough, especially really far down the stretch because we haven’t been in that position too much this year,” Kraig Clifton said. “It’s one of those rare situations we haven’t dealt with. I think we responded well, and we were inches away from a couple of turnovers (late in the game). There was just no quit from our guys, that’s for sure. There was a lot of effort out there. It wasn’t our best played game, but I’m not knocking any kind of effort or desire at all.”
Jay Clifton finished the night tied with a game-high 26 points and also had nine rebounds, three assists and one steal; Ryan Clifton had 11 points and one rebound; Orlandi had three points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks; Strange had two points; Malamed recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and the senior also had one assist, one steal and three blocks; Cardenas had six points and four rebounds; and Wood scored three points off the bench.
“We have a good squad here and I’m proud of all our guys,” Jay Clifton said. “We’ve been thinking about this for a long time. It’s tough because when you get here, the only thing you are thinking about is winning it. Yeah, it’s a cool accomplishment, but I wish we could have got one more win.”
After coaching for 23 years, Kraig Clifton has had many different teams with many different personalities. Yet when asked what this team means to him, Clifton replied, “They mean a lot to me. It’s a great group of young men, which probably makes it hurt a little bit more because I would have loved this for them. We still have a lot to be proud of and runner up is no joke.”