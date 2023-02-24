Calaveras falls to Marysville 65-63 with the D4 section championship on the line
Calaveras lost 65-63 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game to Marysville on Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. 

SACRAMENTO – The lights weren’t too bright. The arena wasn’t too big. And the environment wasn’t too overwhelming.

For 32 minutes, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team put up as good of a fight as possible against the Marysville Indians with the coveted blue banner on the line. But when it came down to it, the Red Hawks fell just one possession short of accomplishing their goal.

The Calaveras basketball team prepares to take the floor at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. 
Calaveras senior Jay Clifton finished with 26 points. 
Senior Thomas Davison shoots in the first quarter. 
Calaveras junior Corbin Curran looks to shoot following a rebound. 
Calaveras' Merrick Strange takes a shot near the baseline. 
Calaveras senior Elijah Malamed drains a 3-point basket in the third quarter. 
Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi shoots a free throw in the second half. 
Calaveras' Jay Clifton shoots in traffic. 
