Opening playoff game goes Calaveras' way

There must be something special when it comes to playing at Mike Flock Gym for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team. Calaveras didn’t lose at home in the preseason, nor did it lose in Mother Lode League play.
So, with a 7-0 home record, No. 3 Calaveras looked to remain undefeated on its home floor in the opening round of the playoffs as it hosted No. 14 Liberty Ranch. For the first 15 minutes, Calaveras couldn’t find any home mojo. But in the final 17 minutes, Calaveras could seemingly do no wrong in route to a 59-39 win in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs Tuesday night in San Andreas.
With the victory, Calaveras will have another home playoff game Thursday night as it hosts No. 6 Ripon.
“If you can get a home floor advantage, it’s great,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “Our crowds have been great and we really appreciate the crowd support. The girls have a certain comfort level here, so the more games we get here, the better. If we win Thursday, there’s an outside chance we could be home again if we win. We appreciate every home game we can get.”
With any playoff game that’s one-and-done, there was a major realization among the Calaveras players knowing that Tuesday night may be their last game of the year. For sophomore guard Madison Clark, knowing that she gets to continue her season put a smile on her face.
“On Monday at practice, Jeremy told us that this could be our last practice and tomorrow (Tuesday) could be our last game and I’m just so happy it’s not,” Clark said. “But you still have to prepare for anything.”
Calaveras didn’t begin the game like a No. 3 seed. After the first three minutes, the home squad found themselves trailing 10-2, with the only points coming from senior Muriel Strange. Malamed called an early time out to try and calm down his team.
“In the first playoff game there are always nerves on both sides and there is also belief on both sides,” Malamed said. “With that comes a lot of energy and a lot of franticness. It takes some time for the game to settle down and become the game you kind of thought it would be. They (Liberty Ranch) came out and hit some shots, but we didn’t panic and stuck to our game plan and pushed the ball. We know with the way we play that we can get back into the game quickly.”
Following the time out, Clark scored three consecutive baskets to cut the Liberty Ranch lead to 10-8 and the opening quarter ended with Calaveras trailing 12-9.
The Hawks made two free throws to begin the second quarter and took a 14-9 lead. That five-point lead would be the largest Liberty Ranch had the rest of the night. Senior Skyler Cooper made three straight baskets, with the third coming with an assist from Clark to put Calaveras ahead 15-14 with 5:23 to play in the half.
Liberty Ranch went back ahead 17-15, but freshman Bailie Clark hit a field goal and then a 3-point basket to put Calaveras ahead 20-17. Calaveras ended the half with a 3-point basket from senior Gabriella Malamed and a buzzer-beater by Cooper and Calaveras led 25-20 at the midway point.
“It was nice to see the girls not panic, settle down and make some plays and get things under control by the end of the first half,” Malamed said. “We felt like we got the game to where we wanted it by halftime. We wanted to come out and make a run to stretch that lead and we were able to push it to double digits and that really put the game in our favor.”
In the third quarter, Calaveras outscored Liberty Ranch 15-8 with five points from Bailie Clark, four points from Madison Clark and three points from Gabriella Malamed and freshman Brooke Nordahl. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras had a 48-28 lead.
Down by 12 with only eight minutes to play, Liberty Ranch did all it could to fight back into the game and cut the deficit to seven with 5:44 left in regulation. But that’s when Calaveras put the game on ice. Calaveras went on a 10-0 run, which was highlighted by a 3-point basket from Gabriella Malamed and with three minutes to play, had a 53-36 advantage.
“It’s just nice knowing we had that cushion and you know that you’re moving on,” Madison Clark said.
Madison Clark led Calaveras with 16 points to go along with her seven assists, four rebounds and three steals; Gabriella Malamed had 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block; Bailie Clark had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, six steals and one block; Cooper had 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal; Nordahl had three points; and Strange had seven rebounds, two points, one assist and one steal.
Up next for Calaveras (19-8) is No. 6 Ripon, who knocked off No. 11 Union Mine 58-45 Tuesday night. Ripon is 20-8 while going 10-2 in the Trans Valley League. Ripon ended Calaveras’ season two years ago in the opening round of the playoffs. That was the last time the two teams met.
“We played them a few years ago, so I’m kind of familiar with their style,” Malamed said. “I’ll need to go home and have some film study, but it’s a quick turnaround. We’ll game plan and try to figure out who their players are, but at this point in the year, you just need to do what you do well and have confidence in it.”
No. 3 Calaveras will host No. 6 Ripon at 7 p.m., Thursday in San Andreas.