Raiders hold on to beat Chargers on last-second overruled touchdown

In recent years, the Raiders’ starting quarterback Derek Carr has become much maligned and not appreciated by Raider fans. One of the primary reasons is that he seemed to have lost his fire, which made him an inspiring leader early in his career. Midway through his seventh season, he has a total of 22 game-winning drives, but the fan perception of him has made people forget that. Carr’s lack of scrambling and desire to throw deep has helped drive the perception of him.
Week nine saw the 4-3 Las Vegas Raiders head to Los Angeles to face the 2-5 but extremely feisty Chargers. The workload was well distributed; however, the most important plays down the stretch for the Raider offense were made by Carr. Using his legs and arm, Carr had a series of highlight-reel plays to lead the Raiders to a 31-26 win.
The Raiders struck first on the scoreboard with a drive that began with a 10-yard Josh Jacobs run and ended six plays later with a 23-yard touchdown run on a shotgun sweep for Devontae Booker. On the day, the Raiders were balanced and outgained by the Chargers 440 yards to 320 yards. Both Booker and Jacobs scored touchdowns, along with both running backs recording over 65 yards rushing. They acted as a dynamic one-two punch, who kept the Chargers guessing.
The Chargers tied things up at 7-7, but Jacobs scored from 14 yards out to once again give Las Vegas the lead. The Chargers outscored the Raiders 10-3 the rest of the opening half and led 17-14 heading into the third quarter.
To begin the second half, the Raiders came out with a vengeance. On a 3rd-and-10 from the Charger 45-yard line, Carr found receiver Nelson Agholor blazing past talented Charger cornerback Casey Hayward and dropped a dime over his shoulder for a touchdown, giving the Raiders a 21-17 lead. Carr struck again when he connected with Hunter Renfrow in stride for a 51-yard gain. The drive was capped with a touchdown pass to Darren Waller in the back of the end zone to extend the lead to 28-17.
Charger quarterback Justin Herbert kept his team in the game with a field goal drive and the resilient Chargers closed the lead to eight points. Early in the fourth quarter, the Chargers made it a game by turning a 12-play drive into a touchdown. Las Vegas added a field goal to go ahead 31-26.
With 4:37 seconds left in the game, Herbert began a long march of 15 plays and with five seconds left in the game, the Chargers reached the Raider 4-yard line. On the final play of the game, with one second on the clock, Herbert threw a fade to the right and connected with a receiver for a touchdown. However, the seventh replay angle, it was clear that the ball went through the receiver’s hands and hit the ground, giving the Raiders the last-second victory.
In week 10, the 5-3 Raiders will host the 3-5 Broncos. This game begins the third quarter of the season and if the Raiders can win as favorites at home, they can put themselves in a position to make a real run at the AFC West when they host the Chiefs in week 11.