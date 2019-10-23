Athlete of the Week: Jenna Brotherton

Jenna Brotherton helped lead Calaveras High School to two volleyball wins last week. Brotherton and Calaveras swept both Amador and Summerville, but suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 road loss to the Sonora Wildcats.
“It was pretty disappointing,” Brotherton said about losing to Sonora. “I thought that we had it when we beat them in two, but they fought back and put up a better fight than us at the end of the game.”
Against Amador, Brotherton had nine kills, 15 digs and nine serves received. In the five-set loss to Sonora, she recorded a season-high 14 kills, was 21 for 21 serving, had 20 digs and a season-high 27 serves received. And in a 3-0 win over Summerville, Brotherton had three kills, was 20 for 20 serving with two aces, had one block, had a season-high 24 digs and received 13 serves. On the season, Brotherton has 58 kills, 136 digs and 13 aces.
Brotherton and Calaveras wrap up the regular season Thursday against the Bullfrogs in Angels Camp.
“I’m excited to face Bret Harte,” Brotherton said. “It’s fun to have the rivalry game. The student section gets really packed and everyone gets pumped up.”