One bad hole can turn a smile into a frown on the links

Senior golfers faced probably the most pressure of any contest when they engaged in an individual low net event. One really bad hole could ruin your whole day. One unnamed golfer voiced frustration by declaring, “I played so well last time, and this week I stink.” Members of his foursome agreed that last time was a fluke. Not nice.
Handling the pressure in the White Tee Flight was recently returned Dewey Welch, as he bested the field by two strokes. He also placed a lucrative second in closest-to-the-hole on No 2. It was a big profit day for him. Tied for second was Mike Kasperson, Alan Couchman and Robert Bradley. These latter two gentlemen took first place on closest-to-the-hole, which rewarded them with quite a profit. Couchman dominated on No. 2 and Bradley on No. 13 with the shot-of-the-day (7 feet, 6 inches). Alone in fifth was Matt Theodore, while Gabe Karam and club champ Al Liberato finished in a sixth-place tie.
In the Gold Tee Flight, steady Frank Elizondo silently shot the lowest score of the day (a net 66) to garner first. Winemaker Ken Polk was on cloud wine, as he tied Mountain Ranch fashion plate Norm Miley for second along with Moke Hill legend Charlie Moore.
In the Red Tee Flight, United Airlines retiree Jon Foucrault flew the friendly skies as he landed safely in first. Tied for second was Ken Phillips and retired parole officer Roger La Fleur. While working, Roger was famous for interrupting potential parolees while they made their case. When they said, “Can I please finish my sentence?” he replied, “Sure, parole denied.”
There was a massive tie for fourth amongst Jack Cox, Larry Rupley, Earl Watkins and Carlos Lourenco. They earned enough to almost buy a cup of coffee. Rupley credited his success to only hitting three trees all day.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the whites on No. 13, former club champ Roger Ladd laughed his way to the bank with second-place money. In the Gold Tee Flight on No. 2, former perennial club champ Orv Pense took first. Orv was the third leading money winner last year in this event. Larry Parenti capped off a surprise performance by taking second and then repeating his success on No. 13. Dave Mullen showed who's boss by winding up in first on that hole. In the Red Tee Flight, Phillips owned first on No. 2, followed by Foucrault. On No. 13, Cox narrowly bested Rupley.