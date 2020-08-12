Have you recently been concerned as you walked through the aisles of your supermarket and seen an older gentleman with his head down and mumbling to himself? Fear not; it is probably one of our senior golfers contemplating a missed 3-foot putt that kept him out of the winners’ circle in a Par Point contest Monday afternoon at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
After two weeks of team play, seniors returned to a format of individual competition where teammates could not be blamed for misdeeds. The White Tee flight was divided into two levels based on handicap. Recently crowned Club Champ Roger Ladd did not fare well, as he was distracted by signing an agent in pursuit of a lucrative career. His first public appearance will be a golf ball signing event for a small fee. It is something one’s grandchildren may covet.
Ladd’s flight this week was dominated by Alan Couchman’s 24 points, which left his competitors in the dust. First-year member Matt Theodore had a stranglehold on second-place. Old timers Jim Sickler and Rob Huckaby managed a third-place tie with newbie David Dean. In the second part of the flight, newcomer Bob Bradley easily raced past second-place finisher Larry Parenti for first. Scott Armstrong’s third-place finish may have beat his father Red’s fourth-place tie with Dan Borges, but will it negatively affect his inheritance?
In the Gold Tee flight, retired water department member Charlie Moore saturated his opponents to earn first place. Always steady Harry Kious tied Frank Elizondo for second. Bill Gyllings continued his winning ways as he took fourth.
In the Red Tee flight, Bobby Garcia was as high as a hot air balloon, as he soared over the field. Steve Weyrauch, after getting a tip from a family member, put his game together for a second-place finish. Current Red Tee champ Earl Watkins overcame a slight headache to earn third place. A log jam ensued for fourth, as Larry Rupley, Carlos Lourenco, Eugene Weatherby and Ed Bruenn shared fourth-place money.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 4, Alan Couchman and Larry Parenti took first and second from the White Tees. No one from the Gold Tees hit the green and Roberto Garcia was the sole winner from the Reds. On hole No. 13, last year’s White Tee champ Ron Huckaby was best followed by former club champ Jim Sickler. Frank Elizondo and Orv Pense won double payments from the Gold as no one placed on No. 4. From the Reds, Carlos Lourenco had the shot of the day, landing 3-feet, 3-inches from the cup. Earl Watkins ended a long drought as he took second.