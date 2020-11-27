Raiders fall in divisional game to Kansas City

For the second time this season, the Las Vegas Raiders have had to place five or more players onto the reserve/ COVID-19 list during the week of a football game. The first time it happened was week 7 before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which resulted in a frustrating loss for the Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden. As of Saturday night, reserve/COVID-19 listed players have dropped from 10 to four key players.
Free agent right tackle Trent Brown, starting defensive end Clelin Ferrell, slot defender Lamarcus Joyner, and starting linebacker Corey Littleton are all still on the reserve/ COVID-19 list and did not play in week 11. Left tackle Kolton Miller returned to the lineup. All these issues aside, the Raiders were preparing to play the Kansas City Chiefs, who were coming off of a bye week, which is an extremely difficult proposition considering the defending Super Bowl Champions’ head coach Andy Reid is 18-3 off of a bye in his career.
In case there were not enough potential narratives coming into this week, it was leaked that after the Raiders beat the Chiefs earlier in the season at Arrowhead Stadium, the team bus did two circles around the stadium with the players celebrating the win. That sort of bulletin board material was discussed with clear disdain by Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and tight End Travis Kelce during the week. All of this together created a confluence of intensity that resulted in a hard-fought, 35-31 lastminute loss for the Raiders.
The Raider offense was on fire in the first half. Their first drive was methodical with considerable balance, and ended in what is becoming a regular sight, a Josh Jacobs rushing touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes led an equally impressive offensive drive for the Chiefs in response to the Raider touchdown. Rather than focusing on long passes, which caused Mahomes to be pressured incessantly the first time these teams played each other earlier this season, the Chiefs went with a short, rhythm-based passing game.
Each team scored touchdowns on their second drives and receiver Nelson Agholor caught another touchdown, his fifth of the season, and he continues to be a revelation this season for the Raiders. It was not until the end of the second quarter that the Chiefs and Raiders exchanged punts. In the closing seconds of the first half with the Chiefs driving into the Raider red zone, the Chiefs made their first major mistake and Mahomes threw a pass to the wrong spot.
The pass was intercepted by secondyear cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Both of Mahomes’ first two interceptions in the 2020 season were forced by the Raiders.
What took place in the second half was an extension of the first 30 minutes: a back-and-forth contest with plenty of long drives. Both defenses did make stands at times, including a key three-and-out for the Raider defense in the fourth quarter.
Just after the two-minute warning with approximately 1:48 left on the clock, much maligned Raider quarterback Derek Carr drove his team down the field and capped off a long drive with a scrambling touchdown throw to his right, connecting with veteran tight end Jason Witten. Witten was penalized a couple plays earlier for a false start, which put the drive in jeopardy.
To the dismay of all Raider fans, Mahomes easily drove his team down the field and with 29 seconds left in the game, hit Kelce who was wide open in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.
For all of the late game drama the 2020 season has had, the Raiders were not able to continue the back-and-forth nature. On the first play of the following drive, Carr scrambled and threw an interception deep to his left which effectively ended the game.
Las Vegas went toe-to-toe with the Chiefs in the second matchup this season and nearly came out with another impressive victory. The 6-4 Raiders are beginning to show consistency and an aura of swagger.
This loss technically keeps the Raiders at the seventh playoff spot if the season were to end following the game. The Ravens and Dolphins also lost this week, which keeps the playoff picture very tight and will likely come down to the final week of the season and strength of schedule.
From a schedule perspective, the Raiders have a favorable schedule going forward. On Sunday they will travel to Atlanta to play the lowly Falcons. That will be followed by another east coast game against the Jets. Of the last six games, the Raiders will have to make impressive showings against the Colts and Dolphins to solidify their playoff spot. The week 16 matchup against the Dolphins very well could be the deciding factor for any post season play