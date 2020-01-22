Calaveras boys' soccer takes care of Amador 3-1

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team found itself back in the win column with a 3-1 victory over Amador Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.
Calaveras struck first with a goal from senior Andrew Celli. Harmann Shergill threw the ball into play and senior Bennie Hesser headed it to an open Celli for the goal. Amador then tied things up at 1-1 following a penalty kick, but the tie didn’t last long as Celli scored for the second time, this time with an assist from junior Jamie Espiritu. Calaveras’ third and final goal came off the foot of Espiritu for the 3-1 win.
“We tweaked our formation a little bit this week in practice and it seemed to help our passing game,” Calaveras assistant coach Jamie Bohren said. “The boys played great tonight and were anxious to play after our frustrating loss to Sonora last week. It was a fun match with the entire team contributing."
Calaveras (9-4, 3-1 Mother Lode League) will have a week off until it returns for a crucial matchup against the Summerville Bears (3-1 MLL) at 5:45 p.m., Jan. 28 in San Andreas.