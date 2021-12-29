A fast start pushes Calaveras past Hilmar at Livingston Tournament

LIVINGSTON – If there was any worry about a slow start from the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team coming off of time away for Christmas, those worries were quickly alleviated.
In the opening round of the 2021 Livingston Holiday Classic, Calaveras trailed the Hilmar Yellowjackets for a total of 65 seconds. For the other 30 minutes and 55 seconds, Calaveras completely dominated. Calaveras had no problem knocking off Hilmar 70-36 Tuesday afternoon at Naldi Court in Livingston.
Hilmar scored the first two points of the game, but Calaveras tied things up at 2-2 with two free throws from junior Braeden Orlandi, who then scored in the paint to give his squad the lead with 6:15 to play in the first quarter. Following the four points from Orlandi, junior Logan Parmley scored in the paint and senior Travis Byrd recorded a basket to cap the 8-0 run.
Hilmar added a point with a free throw and Calaveras junior Jay Clifton countered with his first of five 3-point baskets. With four minutes to play in the opening quarter and Calaveras leading 11-6, junior Elijah Malamed scored from downtown and Clifton followed with another basket. Calaveras ended the opening quarter on a 6-0 run with five points from Clifton and a free throw from junior Merrick Strange. Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras led 22-7.
Calaveras outscored Hilmar 16-15 in the second quarter and got points from five different players. Clifton scored seven of the 16 points, while Byrd scored three and Parmley, Thomas Davison and Malamed all scored two points apiece. Spreading the ball around and having five different players score in the second quarter was part of Calaveras’ success against Hilmar and is a recipe that Strange hopes to duplicate as the season progresses.
“That’s the most important thing for team building,” Strange said. “The more playing time guys get, the better they get. That builds a more solid team.”
Calaveras had a comfortable 38-22 lead at the midway point. In the third quarter, Clifton continued his impressive play with two more baskets from behind the arc and two field goals. Orlandi scored twice, while Strange and Malamed each recorded one basket in Calaveras’ 18-point quarter. Heading into the final eight minutes, Calaveras led Hilmar 56-32.
Calaveras ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run and then started the fourth quarter by outscoring Hilmar 6-0. Following the 13-0 run, Calaveras led 62-34. After a Hilmar basket, Strange converted an and-1 play and made his free throw. Strange finished with eight points and seemed more comfortable with the ball in his hands as the game moved along.
“My confidence built over the game and the more things I did well, my confidence continued to get bigger,” Strange said.
Clifton scored a game-high 29 points; Orlandi and Strange each scored eight points; Parmley and Malamed both scored seven; while Davison scored four; and Noah Cardenas scored two points in the win. As a team, Calaveras made seven 3-point baskets and went 7 for 10 from the free throw line.
Calaveras (10-5) will take on Escalon in the second round. Escalon held on to beat Central Valley 59-57 after Calaveras’ win over Hilmar. Calaveras and Escalon met in early December, with the Cougars picking up a 64-57 overtime victory. Calaveras and Escalon will meet at 4 p.m., Wednesday afternoon in Livingston.