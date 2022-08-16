Many new runners fill Calaveras' cross country roster

A new era of Calaveras High School cross country is taking place. The long list of runners who helped Calaveras win not only Mother Lode League championships, but a section title, have moved on, and a new crop is growing up and looking to find their stride.
This metamorphosis is nothing new to longtime head coach Doug Avrit. Avrit has been around long enough to see great athletes leave, only to be replaced by a new batch of hungry and determined runners.
But heading into the 2022 season, the Calaveras cross country team will have a lot of new faces, as those older faces have run to new things away from Calaveras High School.
“The kids like Garrett (Hesser), Sage (Miller) and Bridgette (Boriolo) who grew up in the program are now gone,” Avrit said. “It’s a new team. We’ve got some kids who are going to work hard and improve, and we’ll see as a team how we progress.”
In 2019, Calaveras had a boys’ team that had the talent to win a section championship, which they did. But that was a very special team. Avrit knows that he cannot put the same expectations into every squad because success can mean different things to different teams. What Avrit is hoping his cross country runners achieve in 2022 is constant improvement.
“We are always trying to improve the individual,” Avrit said. “If we improve individually, then our team is going to be doing better. We’ll see if we can shape together a good team. Will there be a varsity girls’ team? We’ll see. I know I’ve got some girls who are going to work hard. Cross country can be an individual sport, but it’s also a team sport. Everybody is playing an important role, regardless if you’re the third man, the fifth, or the No. 1. Everybody has to do their part.”
For even the most dedicated cross country runner, the first few weeks of the season are always the most painful. The hot summer sun makes training extremely difficult. That’s why Avrit encourages his runners to hit the pavement as much as they can during the summer, that way when the season begins, the shock of training in extreme heat isn’t such a big obstacle to overcome.
“We are running miles and if you are not in shape, it just doubles that and compounds that,” Avrit said. “We have some who you can tell ran over the summer because they are handling it a lot better and are used to running in the heat. You can acclimate to running in the heat.”
Winning Mother Lode League championships has been a theme for both Calaveras’ boys’ and girls’ teams as of late. Calaveras’ boys won the league championship in 2018 and 2019, while the girls won in 2019 and 2021. Avrit would love to see his runners once again compete for a league crown, but as long as they continue to improve and enjoy their time on the courses, he’ll be pleased.
“The cool thing is that we are going to improve individually and then we’ll see how we go as a team,” Avrit said. “If we are getting better each day, then it’ll shake out how we want it to shake out. We just have to keep working hard and do foundational things.”
On Saturday, the Calaveras cross country team will host a carwash and bake sale fundraiser. The bake sale will be at Mar-Val in Valley Springs and will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., while the car wash will be at the San Andreas fire department in San Andreas and will also go from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Calaveras’ 2022 cross country program includes Grace Damin; Logan Gomes; Daisy Garcia; Nate Cameron; Makayla Turner; Cody Rouse-Thornell; Kaidyn Thornburg; Zak Zablosky; Jesse Pinkson; Wesson Snipes; Darby Deganais; Cheyenne Dickey; Wyatt Wendt; Jared Chavez; Dalton Hollingsworth; Ethan Lynn; Tyler Davidson; Jillian Damin; Alex Garcia-Miller; Ethan Harro; Aisah Palma; Natalia Harro; and Irrelynn Gomes.
