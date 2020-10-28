Are armored trucks, Indy racecars allowed on the green?

It was like the Indy 500 on Oct. 19, as tournament director Jon Foucrault yelled out, “Gentlemen, start your engines. We are beginning 15 minutes early.” Spectators lining the course were disappointed there were no fiery crashes, as senior drivers maneuvered their way to their starting tees.
In the White Tee Flight, Al Liberato roared into first place in the bogey point competition, winning by four strokes. Hopefully his winnings will enable him to buy an alarm clock, so he gets to the course on time. David Dean, Ron Bassett and Tom Gilbert crossed the finish line in a three-way tie for second. Club champ Roger Ladd and former club champ Jim Sickler tied for fifth. Jim Maxim’s point onslaught on the back nine propelled him into a fourth-place position.
In the Gold Tee Flight, multiple past club champ Orv Pense had the highest point total of the day at 40 points, putting him first. Steady players Frank Elizondo and Gary Stockeland finished second and third respectively. Harry Kious continued his comeback with a fourth-place finish.
In the Red Tee Flight, reigning tee champ Earl Watkins was somehow tied by Steve Weyrauch for first. Ken Phillips and Rich Spense shared third place, while Carlos Lourenco and lucky Larry Rupley divided fifth-place funds.
From the white tees in closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 8, Al Liberto was the only one to hit the green, entitling him to first- and second-place money. That, combined with his winnings from the golf tournament, required him to rent an armored car to transport his riches to the bank.
As a result of his shot on the 13th tee, Gabe Karam could be seen strutting his stuff around town as he had the shot of the day at 4 feet, 4 inches. Dean was second. From the golds on No. 8, David Bockman again did well as he placed first. In an unusual tie, Bill Gylling and Charlie Moore shared second. From the red tees on No. 8, Roberto Garcia highlighted his day with a win over runner-up Earl Watkins. On No. 13, George Dillon stretched the measuring tape just enough to ease past Steve Weyrauch.