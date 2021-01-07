Loss to Seattle brings season to close for ’Niners

The dreadful year that was the 2020 season is officially over. One year after playing in the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers finished with a 6-10 r e c o r d . The final game was against the Seattle Seahawks and a late fourth-quarter touchdown gave Seattle the 26-23 win.
Everything about the regular season finale felt a little off. San Francisco was the home team, but was once again playing in Arizona. But because the 49ers were the home squad, they should have been wearing their red home jerseys. Yet for whatever reason, they decided to wear their road whites. Yes, the home team from a different state was wearing their road uniforms.
If that wasn’t confusing enough, trying to figure out who the players were who were actually wearing the road whites was another level of confusion. San Francisco added seven more players to the injured reserve/COVID19 list. Three players made their NFL debuts Sunday and trying to match names to new numbers was no easy task.
San Francisco got three field goals from Tristan Vizcaino, who was one of those previously mentioned players playing in his first NFL game. Jeff Wilson Jr. scored San Francisco’s first touchdown and it came on a run in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 16-6, Seattle went on to score 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The 49ers scored with 23 seconds to play on a C.J. Bethard 3-yard touchdown pass to Wilson Jr., but San Francisco was unable to recover the onside kick and the season came to an end.
In what was essentially an audition for the rest of the league, Bethard finished the game with 273 yards passing and one touchdown. Kendrick Bourne led the 49ers with 76 yards receiving on five receptions. George Kittle had 68 yards.
Wilson did the bulk of the running, as he totaled 76 yards on 20 totes and one score. Wilson, who was fourth on the depth chart at the beginning of the season, ended the year as San Francisco’s leading rusher. He also had 10 total touchdowns.
With the season now complete, the 49ers will be able to return to California for the first time since the final week of November. The 49ers’ players, coaches, training staff, cooks and other employees have been living in Arizona since Santa Clara County went on lockdown.
Sunday’s loss guarantees San Francisco the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. What the 49ers will do with that pick is very much a mystery. There has been chatter about the 49ers trading up to go after one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. However, there has also been talk about staying put and drafting a player who could help right away, such as a cornerback, defensive end or offensive lineman.