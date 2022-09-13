Calaveras continues to search for its first victory following a home loss to Ripon
Calaveras lost to Ripon 49-12 Monday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. 

Doug Clark chose his words very carefully. After suffering a 37-point loss to the Ripon Indians, which is Calaveras High School’s fourth gridiron loss in a row, the head coach didn’t want to deliver a message centered around doom and gloom. In fact, Clark’s message—albeit short and to the point—was filled with optimism and hope for the rest of the 2022 campaign.

Even though Calaveras is still searching for its first victory of the 2022 season, Clark let his players know that he truly believes that with six games remaining, he feels his squad can go 5-1 and reach the playoffs as the second-place team in the Mother Lode League.

The Calaveras brother duo of Brayden and Tyler Brim, 10, make a tackle in the second half against Ripon. 
Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi makes a catch in the second quarter. 
Calaveras' Ethan Porath records a sack in the first quarter against Ripon. 
Calaveras' Braeden Orlandi rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns against Ripon. 
Calaveras junior tight end Scott Beadles picks up yards after making a catch in the fourth quarter. 
Calaveras junior Adrian Urbina rushed for 40 yards against Ripon. 
