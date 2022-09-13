Calaveras continues to search for its first victory following a home loss to Ripon

Doug Clark chose his words very carefully. After suffering a 37-point loss to the Ripon Indians, which is Calaveras High School’s fourth gridiron loss in a row, the head coach didn’t want to deliver a message centered around doom and gloom. In fact, Clark’s message—albeit short and to the point—was filled with optimism and hope for the rest of the 2022 campaign.
Even though Calaveras is still searching for its first victory of the 2022 season, Clark let his players know that he truly believes that with six games remaining, he feels his squad can go 5-1 and reach the playoffs as the second-place team in the Mother Lode League.
While there were no smiles or slaps on the backs after Calaveras’ 49-12 loss to Ripon in a rare Monday night game at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas, the feeling surrounding the team is that they are getting close to figuring things out and Clark has no intention of changing his mind about where he thinks his squad can end up when the regular season comes to an end.
“I’m not lying, and I believe it,” Clark said. “We’ve had some changes that went on throughout the beginning of the season and we are a little bit behind. We don’t have the easiest of preseason schedules as it is, and I knew that Ripon was going to be probably our toughest preseason matchup. I do think that our league is down a little bit this year and I think we have an opportunity to pick up our first preseason win next week and then we go into league, and it would be nice to win all five (league games), but I think we have a very good shot to win four.”
The game against Ripon was not originally scheduled to be a Monday night matchup. Because of the poor air quality due to the Mosquito Fire, the game which was scheduled for Sept. 9 was moved from a Friday to a Monday. No Calaveras player or coach is blaming the loss on the change of date, but senior running back/safety Braeden Orlandi admits that there was a different feeling playing Monday night football.
“It felt a little weird,” Orlandi said. “I’ve never played on a Monday, and I don’t think anyone else has. We had three days off and we couldn’t practice Friday because of the smoke, and we couldn’t practice Saturday because guys had to work, and we couldn’t practice on Sunday because of the CIF rule. But you can’t use that as an excuse when you play a good team.”
In a four-game stretch that has been a prime example of Murphy’s law, Calaveras continued to have bad breaks and misfortune on its side of the ball. Calaveras fumbled the ball away on the opening possession and Ripon quickly scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass to go ahead 7-0 with 8:09 to play in the first quarter.
Later in the opening quarter, junior running back Adrian Urbina ripped off a strong 15-yard run, but Calaveras fumbled the ball away for a second time. Unlike the first turnover that led to a Ripon touchdown, the Red Hawks forced a punt thanks to a big sack from junior defensive end Ethan Porath.
Early in the second quarter and trailing 7-0, Calaveras’ defense collected its first turnover since the opening game of the season, as sophomore Caden Spurr fell on a loose ball. However, Calaveras turned the ball over on downs and Ripon responded by going 56 yards for its second touchdown of the half. Down 14-0, Calaveras needed to put a strong drive together and instead, surrendered a pick-6 and Ripon extended its lead to 21-0.
With 5:30 to play in the opening half, Calaveras got 17 yards on the ground from Orlandi, and Urbina followed that with an 8-yard run and an extra 15 yards was tacked on with a facemask penalty. Orlandi then connected with senior Brayden Brim on a halfback pass for 29 yards and Brim was pushed out of bounds at the Ripon 1-yard line. Orlandi powered his way over the goal line for Calaveras’ first touchdown of the game, which was set up by the halfback pass.
“We were running the sweep to set that play up and the corner bit pretty hard,” Orlandi said. “I had a perfect view of it, and he (Brim) was definitely in, but I’ll have to go back and watch it on film. I really liked that play.”
After scoring their third touchdown of the season, the Red Hawks could not keep Ripon out of the end zone in the final 2:23 of the half. The Indians scored and Calaveras went into the locker room down 28-6. Ripon began the third quarter with a drive that lasted 5:30 and ended with a 4-yard touchdown run to push the score to 35-6.
With 3:45 to play in the third quarter, Calaveras forced its second turnover of the game, as Orlandi dove for an interception at the Calaveras 2-yard line. The pick is Orlandi’s third of the season. Following the turnover, Orlandi broke free for a 13-yard gain and then ripped off his longest run of the season, as the senior went 85 yards for the score. With 2:36 to play in the third quarter, Calaveras trailed 35-12.
“I’m getting more and more comfortable back at the running back spot,” said Orlandi, who finished the game with a season-high 153-yards and two scores on 20 carries. “I know I’ve played that position most of my life, but I took a long break during the whole offseason, and I wasn’t at running back for the first two or three weeks of the year. I’m slowly working my way back in there and I’m getting more comfortable back there.”
Orlandi’s breakaway was the final time Calaveras got into the end zone. In the remaining 12 minutes of play, Ripon scored twice, and Calaveras committed its sixth turnover. Calaveras fumbled the ball away three times and threw three interceptions.
Calaveras (0-4) finished the night with 184 yards rushing and 112 yards through the air. The 296 total yards is the most the Red Hawks have gained all season, with the previous high being 194 in a 14-0 home loss to Carson.
“This team doesn’t give up and has a lot of fight in them,” Clark said. “Things have not started off going our way, but there are some highlights and positives, and we just need to build off of those to get better.”
Urbina had a gutsy performance that Clark appreciated. During warmups, the junior injured his hand and played through the injury, which included rushing for 40 yards on six carries.
“Urbina gives you every ounce of everything he has,” Clark said. “He ran hard, and he played hard on both sides of the ball.”
The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Calaveras. With 10 days off between games, the Red Hawks will use the break as a time to heal both mentally and physically. And what would Clark like to see the most from his players over the bye week?
“We need reps, reps, reps,” Clark said. “We need to eliminate mistakes and that is done by repetition. This will be a great time to get a lot of reps in.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team lost to Ripon 44-0 Monday night in San Andreas. Calaveras is now 1-3 overall.