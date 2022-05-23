Track and field season comes to an end at Masters Meet

The 2022 track and field season officially came to an end for Calaveras and Bret Harte at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet May 20 and 21 at Davis High School in Davis. While no athletes from Calaveras or Bret Harte qualified to move on to the state championship meet, strong results were still tallied in the final meet of the season.
In the 100-meter race, Bret Harte senior Rowan Gouveia placed 11th overall in the preliminaries with his time of 10.98, which is a new personal record. Gouveia’s time of 10.98 puts him third all-time at Bret Harte.
In the 800-meter run, Bret Harte junior Winter Whittle saved his best performance for last. Whittle finished in 2:01.34 at the preliminaries, which put him 12th overall. In the finals, Whittle finished in 1:59.07 which placed him eighth and was also a personal record.
In the pole vault, Bret Harte senior and section champion Logan Jodie placed fifth by clearing 14 feet, 5 inches, which is a new personal record and also puts him third all-time at Bret Harte.
Bret Harte junior Bradley Hall had a strong two days. On the 20th, Hall placed fifth in the triple jump with his score of 44 feet, 2.25 inches, which is No. 3 all-time at Bret Harte. And on the 21st, Hall competed in the high jump and also placed sixth by clearing 6 feet, 2 inches.
Bret Harte’s 4x100-meter relay team of senior Burgen Melton, junior Aariah Fox, freshman Sophia Keirns and junior Morgan Greene placed 21st at the preliminaries with their time of 51.14. The foursome of Melton, sophomore Taylee McDaniel, Greene and Fox placed 12th in the preliminaries in the 4x400-meter relay with their time of 4:11.08, which is the fourth fastest in Bret Harte girls’ track history.
In the triple jump, Fox set a new personal record of 37 feet, 6.75 inches, which placed her sixth and is No. 2 at Bret Harte, only behind Jennifer Test’s school record of 38 feet, 6 inches. In the long jump, Fox placed 11th with her jump of 16 feet, 9.75 inches. And in the pole vault, senior Noelle Jeffries tied her own school record with her 11th place vault of 9 feet, 9 inches.
As for Calaveras, senior Antonio Roldan had a discus throw of 114 feet, 5 inches, which placed him 21st overall.