Calaveras girls' basketball gets back into the win column with back-to-back victories

After suffering its first loss of the season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team rebounded with back-to-back road victories.

On Dec. 1, Calaveras beat Buhach Colony 54-50, and the next night had no problem knocking off Bella Vista 68-19.

