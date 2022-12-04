Calaveras girls' basketball gets back into the win column with back-to-back victories

After suffering its first loss of the season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team rebounded with back-to-back road victories.
On Dec. 1, Calaveras beat Buhach Colony 54-50, and the next night had no problem knocking off Bella Vista 68-19.
Against Buhach Colony, the Red Hawks found themselves trailing 16-11 after the first quarter. Calaveras picked things up in the second quarter with 13 points and the senior duo of Madyson Bernasconi and Bailie Clark each paved the way with four points. Following the strong second quarter, Calaveras had a slim 24-23 advantage at halftime.
The Red Hawks had their biggest offensive production in the third quarter, as they scored 17 points and got six points from senior Brooke Nordahl and five from Bernasconi. After outscoring Buhach Colony 17-12 in the third, Calaveras had a 41-35 lead heading into the final eight minutes of the game. The home squad outscored Calaveras by two points in the fourth quarter, but the Red Hawks were able to hold on for the 54-50 victory.
Nordahl scored 15 points and had two rebounds, one assist and one steal; Bernasconi had her best night of the season with 14 points, one assist and two steals; senior Laney Koepp had seven points, five rebounds and one steal; Clark had nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals; sophomore Mariah Maddock had two points and one assist; Natalie Brothers scored two points; and junior Izzy Tapia finished with six points, nine rebounds and one steal.
After playing a couple of close games, Calaveras enjoyed an outing that didn’t come down to the wire with its 68-19 road win over Bella Vista on Dec. 2.
Calaveras was never in any danger of losing the game, as it led 19-9 after the first quarter. Defensively, the Red Hawks limited Bella Vista to two points in the second quarter, five in the third and three in the fourth. Offensively, Calaveras scored 16 points in the second, 14 in the third and 19 in the fourth.
Nordahl finished the night with a double-double, which was made up of 11 points and 12 rebounds and she also had three steals; junior Ginger Scheidt had three points and two rebounds; Bernasconi had nine points, one rebound and two steals; Koepp had three points, four boards and two assists; Emerson had six points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal; Manon Salingre had three points and one rebound; Clark had nine points, six rebounds, two assists and six steals; junior Paige Johnston had two points and three rebounds; Maddock had eight points, three boards, three assists and one steal; Brothers had eight points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals; and Tapia finished the night with six points, nine rebounds and two steals.
