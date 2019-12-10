Illness and injuries won't slow Calaveras down

The winter flu has hit the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team in a major way. Heading into Tuesday’s road game against Delhi, four players stayed home ill and one player couldn't play because of an injury.
Being shorthanded, Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton called up freshman Elijah Malamed and sophomore Braeden Orlandi. Even with illness and injuries, Calaveras had no problem knocking off Delhi 71-28, which included outscoring the Hawks 28-3 in the third quarter.
Freshman Jay Clifton led the way with a career-high 26 points with seven assists and three steals; Tim Van Damme had 12 points, six boards and three blocks; Isaiah Williams scored 12 points; Orlandi had seven points; Malamed had three points; and Griffin Manning had two points.
Calaveras (5-0) will next play in the Galt Tournament, Thursday through Saturday.