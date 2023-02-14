Calaveras' season comes to an end with a tough 2-1 playoff loss to Riverbank

RIVERBANK – A tradition that Calaveras High School boys’ soccer coach Rob Leetham has is to get a group shot with his team following each victory.
Regardless of if his team won by just one goal, or beat their opponent by 10, Leetham and his players gather around for a picture to commemorate the victory.
On a cold and windy Tuesday night in Riverbank, Leetham again gathered his team for a group shot. Only this time, they weren’t celebrating a victory. Following Calaveras 2-1 loss to No. 2 Riverbank in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V soccer playoffs, Leetham wanted one last picture of the team that is one of the more special squads he has coached during his fabulous coaching career at Calaveras.
“I’m just so proud of this group,” Leetham said with tears in his eyes. “They battled to the final seconds tonight and they left it all on the field. We lost 5-0 here to them last year and to come within a goal here tonight is amazing. This team is full of seniors, and we’ve been together for so long and it’s hard to say goodbye.”
When the playoff brackets were released and Calaveras got the No. 7 seed, it meant that a return trip to Riverbank was going to happen. Last year, Calaveras got the No. 8 seed and lost to No. 1 Riverbank 5-0 in the opening round. In that contest, the outcome was never in doubt, as Riverbank controlled the game for all 80 minutes.
For the first 20 minutes of Tuesday’s game, it felt as if a repeat performance from a year ago was in the works. Riverbank scored with 27:25 to play in the first half to take a 1-0 lead. Memories of the 5-0 shutout was in the mind of many Calaveras players, especially senior co-captain Alvin Marquez, who feels that is the reason why it took the Red Hawks a while to find their footing early on.
“Last year's loss was in our minds,” Marquez said. “We know what that team is capable of, but we also know what we are capable of. I think we were just trying to find ourselves in the first 20 minutes because we were a little nervous.”
After Riverbank scored, Calaveras began to pick things up offensively and had a number of opportunities to put the ball into the back of the net, but nothing connected. With 9:10 to play in the half, Calaveras senior Jake Robinson used his defensive skills to come up with Calaveras’ biggest offensive play of the night.
Riverbank passed the ball back to the goalie, who had to kick it away instead of picking it up. Robinson timed his jump perfectly and he deflected the kick from the goalie with his body and the ball bounced into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.
“Two other times he waited a long time to kick the ball and he kicked it into me before that when I jumped in front of him and it hit off of me,” Robinson said. “I knew that if I could get in front of him and it goes at the right angle, it’s going into the net.”
With the game tied at 1-1, Calaveras had new life and Marquez could feel the momentum switch on the field.
“That made us believe that we can be in this game with them,” Marquez said.
Robinson added, “We are a lot better of a team this year, so I think they came into this game thinking that they beat us last year and they can do it again. We are a lot different now and we totally could have won this game.”
The score remained tied at 1-1 until 32:50 to play in the second half. Riverbank took the lead on what turned out to be the winning goal. Even though his squad gave up two goals, Leetham was very pleased with the performance from his defense.
“We couldn't be more proud of our ‘Big Red Defense,’ but credit to Riverbank,” Leetham said. “That No. 7 up top (Andre Chia) was really fast and they put the pressure on our defense all night long. I think we weathered the storm; we just couldn't answer back on the other end to knock the second goal in.”
Trailing by one, Calaveras had a few chances to make something happen, but nothing resulted in a goal.
“They played great defense,” Leetham said about Riverbank. “They are a very solid team, and we had a few chances. We held our breath a couple of times on the sideline when we thought that somebody was going to knock a ball in, but it just didn’t happen tonight.”
With his high school soccer career now over, all that Marquez can do is think fondly of the memories he created while at Calaveras. And when he thinks of his final game, he won’t be upset with the way he or his teammates played in a tough playoff battle on a cold Tuesday night in Riverbank.
“I’m just so proud of this team for how we played tonight,” Marquez said. “We played our guts out and we left it all out on the field.”