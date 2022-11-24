Danny Scott follows his passion for sports into the broadcast booth

Danny Scott grew up around sports. From a young age, he was drawn to athletic competition. And it didn’t matter if it was playing or watching the game in person, listening to it on the radio or watching on TV, Scott could not get enough of sports.
As a young kid, Scott imagined himself pitching in the majors or suiting up in the NFL. Growing up, he played sports and that continued through his time at Bret Harte High School, where he was an all-league football player and threw a no-hitter on the diamond.
But as the end of his high school athletic career began to creep closer and closer, Scott knew that he wanted to stay near to the action, just not as a player. So, Scott made the move that many athletes make when they hang up the cleats for good and that’s to move into broadcasting.
“Every athlete thinks that they are going to make it pro one day and at a certain point you realize that’s not going to happen,” Scott said. “I had opportunities to play at the junior college level or at low-level NAIA schools, but it just wasn’t for me. I then thought about what the next best option would be. I love sports and I know sports, so that’s where it led me.”
In the fall, Scott, 22, began his senior year at Fordham University in New York City. Scott knew even before he stepped foot on campus that if he wanted to be in sports journalism, Fordham was the right place to be.
“The whole reason why I picked Fordham is because it’s a 1A, 1B school for broadcasters with Syracuse,” Scott said. “Both schools have a lot of history with broadcasters. I had a family member who worked here and when I told him that Fordham was where I was going to go, he set me up with the sports director here at the radio station and things got started before I even got to campus.”
After spending a few years working behind the scenes, the 2019 Bret Harte graduate called his first Fordham football game on the radio for WFUV 90.7 FM.
“It was like, ‘Wow, I’m actually here and I’m doing this,’ and another part of me was like, ‘OK, I know football and I know how to talk about football and if there’s anyone who can talk about football, it’s me,’” Scott said about his first game on air. “It was trying to find that balance between being calm and not freaking out.”
Scott continued to be behind the mic for much of the 2022 Fordham season and he quickly felt comfortable with his role as a color commentator. Previously, Scott had done some pre- and postgame work for both football and basketball, but this year was his first actually broadcasting games. For Scott, he had to remember that some of his listeners need to hear all about the X’s and O’s, while others just want to not be overwhelmed with information.
“It’s all about figuring out a balance,” Scott said. “For your die-hard football fans, you want to give them a little nugget that they can hold onto. But for the people who are just tuning into the game, you need to make it reasonable for them where they can understand what you are saying.”
Although he was not part of the broadcast, Scott worked as a producer for the opening game of the 2022 Fordham season, which was on the road against Wagner College. What made that game so special is that the quarterback on the other side of the field was former Bret Harte standout and teammate of Scott, Ryan Kraft.
“It was really cool,” Scott said. “There’s not an easy way to describe what it’s like to get to see your former teammate and friend play college football and to be a part of the broadcast that is announcing that football game. That was a cool experience for two kids from Bret Harte High School all the way out in New York City.”
Scott hasn’t only spent his time around Fordham athletics. With his connections with the college and the radio station, Scott has become a school reporter who covers professional sports in the New York area, which includes the Jets and Mets. When covering professional sports, Scott tweets and collects sound bites after the games from the locker rooms or club house for social media video packages.
“The first time I walked into the locker room following a game, I was pretty star struck,” Scott said. “You just look around and see all these athletes and it’s a totally different ball game, especially in the New York City market. You sit in the press box, and you see people who you recognize and being a college student, there’s not much of a better atmosphere than the New York City sports market.”
While Scott maintains his professionalism while working, it’s hard to not get starstruck when some of the most high-profile athletes in the United States are only feet away.
“At first, it’s very difficult,” Scott said. “You look around the Mets locker room and you see Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and you have to remember that you have to stay calm and that you are there for business. You are there to get a story and to make a video and that’s what you have to focus on.”
When Scott graduates from Fordham, he’ll have a major in communications with a concentration in communication studies and a minor in sports journalism. He doesn’t know if his life in the booth will continue, but Scott would like to one day be a part of a halftime or postgame show similar to something seen on ESPN.
“I would love to work in either New York or San Francisco covering a team in either of those markets or anything involved with college football,” Scott said. “Or I’ll move home and help coach Bret Harte football again.”
For someone who grew up surrounded by sports, Scott couldn’t have asked for a better college experience. And while his future is still open to a number of different possibilities, Scott cannot be any more grateful for the time he’s spent being a college sports journalist.
“It’s an unbelievable experience and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said.