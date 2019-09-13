Week 4 preview: Calaveras vs. Ripon

Calaveras (1-1) vs Ripon (3-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 13
Place: Frank Meyer Field, San Andreas
2019 season: Calaveras (1-1, 0-0 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7; beat Modesto Christian 42-8. Ripon (3-0) – beat Weston Ranch 52-6; beat Sonora 55-14; beat Central Valley 42-19.
Last meeting: Ripon beat Calaveras 24-21 in 2018 in Ripon.
Series record since 2004: Calaveras leads the series 5-4, but has lost the last four contests. Calaveras hasn’t defeated Ripon since 2008.
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Ripon: “Ripon is 3-0 for a reason. They are a team who we could potentially see in the playoffs. The TVL (Trans Valley League) in general is a good, solid program. Ripon is one of those solid programs and is a really good team.”
Week 3 review: Calaveras picked up its first win of the season with a 42-8 road victory over Modesto Christian. Quarterback Nolan Dart threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Jonny Lozano and a 27-yard score to Jake Black. Junior Clayton Moore rushed for two scores, while Lozano and Ronnie Garcia also rushed for touchdowns. Dart threw for 82 yards, while Moore rushed for 125. For a full game story, plus videos, photos and stats, visit calaverasenterprise.com.
Week 3 JV review: Calaveras’ JV team had the week off.
2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 6 for 11, 134 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions; team total, 6 for 11, 134 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 31-202-2; Lozano, 18-106-1; Garcia, 3-51-1; Giangregorio, 7-19-0; Dart, 9-60-0; Hopper, 6-30-0; Black, 2-8-0; Nguyen, 1-2-0; team, 77-476-4.
Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Lozano, 1-55-1; Black, 3-43-2; Moore, 1-29-0; Giangregorio, 1-13-0; team total, 6-134-3.
Next week: Calaveras at Bradshaw Christian, 7:30 p.m.