Natural-born angler aids in finding the perfect catch

In the early morning as the light just begins to emerge, faint silhouettes of mountains and hills lining the water slowly appear. This is the hour when the day of fishing lends opportunities to all anglers. Boats line up at the ramp and systematically launch, anxiously awaiting the day’s catch. From day to day there are many of the same faces with names we all know, but only by first. But there is one common name and one specific common angler I find myself fishing alongside on practically every outing.
The most frequently shared name among these fishermen is Bob. There’s Pizza Bob, Pheasant Bob, Refrigerator Bob and just Bob. Now they are all excellent anglers in their own right but, just Bob’s skills far exceed us all, even myself.
You see, Bob lives on the lake and can be found fishing every day. Not for fun, occupation or hobby, but for survival and his mere existence. Bob is a great blue heron and has become a good friend of mine over the years.
The two of us have many characteristics alike. We share a passion for the lake, nature and, of course, fishing. But what I find very interesting, is Bob and I are always sharing the same spots, which are the rocky points, river bends and pockets just outside of the wind. I guess we both just know when and where to look for the fish. And our timing lines up in an impeccable manner. There are very specific things I’m looking for when trying to catch the biggest fish in the lake.
On a day last summer, I had a half a dozen spots in my mind that were conducive for the bite we were chasing. We pulled up to spot No. 1 and said, “Morning, Bob,” and then proceeded to catch some incredible fish. On to the next stop, “Oh, hey Bob.” Then the next and next, so on and so forth. You guessed it: Bob was fishing in all six spots just solidifying that we were on something special.
Each time I see him I say, “hello,” and pay close attention to where he is, where he’s going and why. He has introduced me to some new fishing areas and I think I might have shown him a thing or two as well.
