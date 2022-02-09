Calaveras upsets Sonora 52-47 to force a tie at the top of the MLL standings

With only a few seconds remaining in the game, Jay Clifton stood at the free throw line with the ball resting on his left hip. From behind him, a small cluster of Sonora Wildcat students who made the trip from Sonora to San Andreas began chanting one word, which was directed at Clifton.
“OVERRATED …. OVERRATED.”
As Clifton heard the chants coming from the back corner of the gym, a brief smile came upon his face, which he quickly got rid of and went back to focusing on the task at hand, which was to make his free throws.
Clifton made his free throws, which turned out to be the final points of the night. As the buzzer sounded, the Calaveras students stormed the court and celebrated with the players. Calaveras’ 52-47 victory over Sonora may perhaps be the upset of the season, as the Wildcats entered the game with a 24-1 record and were a perfect 8-0 in the Mother Lode League.
Not only was Sonora sitting at the top of the Mother Lode League standings, but MaxPreps had the Wildcats as the No. 1 team in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV rankings and the No. 4 team in all of California’s division IV teams.
The win puts Calaveras and Sonora in a tie for first place in the Mother Lode League with only one game remaining. If Sonora beats Summerville and Calaveras knocks off Bret Harte, the two squads would be co-Mother Lode League champions.
As for Clifton, the junior southpaw sensation scored a game-high 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half, proving that he is many things, but overrated might be at the bottom of the list.
“I love it,” Clifton said about hearing the chants from the Sonora students. “Putting in the work outside of the games and practices is for these types of moments. Hearing those chants just gives me that reassurance that I am that type of player, and we are that type of team, and they are just mad that we beat them that night.”
While Clifton may have led Calaveras in scoring, every player wearing a white jersey who stepped onto the floor helped contribute to the victory and that was a point that head coach Kraig Clifton made following the five-point win.
“We’ve played team-ball all year long, but it’s the best team-ball we’ve played with that quality of defense,” Clifton said. “We made a lot of good decisions tonight, especially on the offensive boards and we made the extra pass. We really played unselfish tonight and it was nice to see.”
It is no secret that stopping Jay Clifton is the goal for every team. And fresh off a 40-point performance against Amador, every Calaveras coach and player knew that Sonora would do whatever it could to slow down No. 10. With all eyes on Clifton, junior Elijah Malamed took advantage of his opportunity to put points on the board.
Calaveras scored 10 points in the first quarter and Malamed was responsible for eight of them, which included draining two 3-point baskets. In the second quarter, Sonora pushed its lead to 19-12, but Malamed gave Calaveras life by draining another shot from downtown and getting fouled in the process. The junior made the free throw to complete the rare four-point play. Malamed scored 12 of Calaveras’ first 16 points.
“I had my opportunities last time we played Sonora, but I just didn’t hit my shots, so I knew I had to hit them tonight,” Malamed said. “Jay (Clifton) set me up for them because he’s being chased around by two guys half the time, so I knew I had to hit those shots.”
Malamed entered the night averaging 11.7 points per game, but he has had games in Mother Lode League play where he wasn’t scoring as much as he did in the preseason. But according to Kraig Clifton, Malamed picked a perfect time to get hot with the ball in his hands.
“We know he’s a scorer and he’s had his ups and downs, but we just ride him because we know he’s coming back and he picked a great time for it tonight,” Clifton said. “He absolutely picked us up.”
With Malamed carrying Calaveras offensively, the half ended with the home squad trailing 27-21 at the midway point. The third quarter has typically been uneventful for Calaveras, which has hurt the team in previous games, especially in the first matchup with the Wildcats that ended in a 44-39 loss. This time, Calaveras had an offensive explosion in the third quarter and outscored Sonora 20-14.
Clifton hit a shot from behind the arc to begin the second half and junior Braeden Orlandi followed with a layup to cut the deficit to one. With 5:50 to play, Clifton tied the game at 29-29 after making three consecutive free throws. The two teams traded the lead for the rest of the quarter, but a bucket from Clifton in traffic with 39 seconds left on the clock tied the game at 41-41 with eight minutes to play.
Clifton made a free throw to begin the fourth quarter and junior Logan Parmley gave Calaveras a 44-41 lead after a steal from junior Noah Cardenas, with an assist from Clifton. Later in the quarter, Cardenas made a layup to give Calaveras a 46-44 lead. The Wildcats ended up going ahead by one with 58 seconds to play, but a clutch 3-point basket from Orlandi in front of the Calaveras student section gave Calaveras a 49-47 advantage with 23 seconds remaining.
Sonora had a chance to tie or go ahead in the final seconds and missed a 3-point basket with eight seconds on the clock. Sonora kept possession following a jump ball and had one final chance to make a shot. The Wildcats couldn't put the ball in the basket and fouled Clifton with only a few ticks remaining. All the Sonora fans could do was chant overrated, as Clifton made his free throws to not only end Sonora’s 14-game winning streak, but to join the Wildcats at the top of the Mother Lode League standings.
“We did say that we had nothing to lose coming into the game,” Malamed said. “We just wanted to go out there and compete and play our hardest and come out with the win, which we did.”
Jay Clifton added, “We just believe in ourselves. We know that we can beat anyone in the section. If we play hard and make our shots and make our rotations on defense, we know we can beat anyone.”
After talking with his team in the locker room, Kraig Clifton, along with assistant coaches Jaime Linneman and Dale “Old School” Clifton gathered in the coaches’ room and could finally sit down and take it all in.
“It’s the beauty of high school sports,” Clifton said. “We ask so much of these kids and they are just kids, or young adults, and they are vulnerable out there in front of their peers and fans and all the chanting. To see them rise above all of that and make the right decisions and play together and keep their composure is huge.”
Clifton scored a game-high 21 points; Malamed finished with 17 points, which is the most he’s scored in league play; Parmley and Orlandi each scored five points, all of which came in the second half; and the duo of Cardenas and Thomas Davison each scored two points apiece.
Calaveras (20-7, 8-1 MLL) is one win away from ending the season as co-Mother Lode League champions. However, Calaveras needs to beat Bret Harte Friday in Angels Camp for that to happen. The Bullfrogs are having their best season in years and are on track to reach the postseason. Kraig Clifton knows there is nothing more that Bret Harte would want than to take the chance of Calaveras finishing the year as MLL champs away and he’s going to make sure his team doesn’t overlook the Bullfrogs.
“It is a trap game,” the veteran coach said. “Other years, I’d be really concerned about it. But with this group, they have a sense of maturity and understanding, and they are great listeners. I think we are going to show up and we are going to expect a battle.”
The 1,000-point club
Entering the clash with Sonora, Clifton was sitting at 997 career points, just three shy of 1,000. With 6:23 to play in the first quarter, Clifton made two free throws to bring him within one of the milestone. With 7:35 to play in the second quarter, Clifton scored a basket to give him points No. 1,001. Clifton’s 21 points scored against Sonora pushes his career total to 1,018.