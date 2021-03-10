Borchin finds extra energy to win MLL race in final mile

For much of her three-mile race, Calaveras senior Katarina Borchin was looking at the back of Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez’s orange jersey.
With under a mile left, Borchin dug down and found she had a little more energy just waiting to be used. As the two runners turned a corner and saw the finish line, it was Borchin who was able to kick out the jams and pass the orange jersey. With a final sprint needed to claim victory, Borchin crossed the finish line only a second before Vasquez to be the first female varsity finisher.
“I noticed that she was in front of me the whole time and was really pushing it,” Borchin said. “About two miles in, my energy really kicked in. I guess I was saving it. It came out of nowhere. I pushed all that I had and sprinted at the end.”
Borchin’s close finish over Vasquez was the closest of the day with a first-place finish on the line in a meet between Calaveras, Summerville and Sonora held at Calaveras High School Wednesday afternoon.
After Borchin and Vasquez caught their breath, the two top runners congratulated one another on a great race, with Borchin finishing in 20:12 and Vasquez right behind at 20:13.
“She ran a really good race,” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said about Borchin’s performance. “She could have easily let her go at one point, but that’s the thing about racing. So, for her to hang in there and for her to close it in that third mile, it shows the strength she has and the tenacity to hang in there and close late. I’m very proud of the way she ran that race and hung in there and didn’t back off and go to a comfort zone.”
Calaveras got some reinforcements added to its roster only a few hours before the race. With Calaveras County being moved into the red tier, the county now allows athletes to participate in multiple sports. Avrit lost a number of runners to soccer a few weeks ago when they were forced to choose what sport to participate in.
One of those athletes was Bridgette Boriolo. Boriolo, along with Emma Allende have been playing soccer and competed Tuesday night against Sonora. But late Tuesday morning, Boriolo heard from Avrit, who let her know that she, and Allende, were welcomed to race.
“Avrit texted us about two hours before the meet and said, ‘You guys can come out and run today,’ Boriolo said. “I was really sad when we couldn’t do cross country anymore because we couldn’t do two sports. As soon as he said that, I said, ‘OK, I’m going to go race today.’”
Even though the soccer players' times were not what they were when they last competed in a cross country meet, Avrit was glad to have them back.
“It’s great,” Avrit said. “They hadn’t run in a couple of weeks like we do, but they came out and made a difference. They were really upset when they found out they couldn’t run, so to have the opportunity today was really great. It was fun to have them out here and they did a nice job for us.”
Following Borchin and Vasquez was Sonora’s Brie Personius, who placed third in 21:26. Other finishers were: Lexy Beadles (22:38); Grace Damin (23:01); Sage Miller (23:13); Allende (24:29); Boriolo (25:32); and Jillian Damin (28:38).
In the two-mile frosh/soph girls’ race, Sonora’s Sydney Chesson placed first (17:32), followed by Summerville’s Kirsten Henderson (17:35) and Sonora’s Sophia Teshin (21:57).
In the varsity boys’ race, Calaveras junior Garrett Hesser knew he was going to be tested by one of the top runners in not only the Mother Lode League, but perhaps the Sac-Joaquin Section. Sonora’s Adin Dibble pushed Hesser to the limit and placed first with a time of 16:16. Hesser finished second in 17:02, which was just ahead of Summerville’s Cruz Vasquez, who crossed the finish line in 17:03.
Avrit was glad that Hesser got to race a quality runner like Dibble.
“That’s what it’s about,” Avrit said. “You get tested out here. Dibble is legit good. He ran 9:28 before we got shut down last year (during the track season) in the 3200. He’s one of the better runners in our whole section. Garrett ran hard today from the get-go. He did a really nice job.”
In the two-mile frosh/soph boys’ race, Calaveras’ Ethan Lynn placed first with his time of 14:23. Lynn was the only Calaveras runner in the frosh/soph race.
Calaveras will once again host a league meet, as Bret Harte, Amador and Argonaut will make its way to San Andreas March 17. The first race will begin at 3 p.m.