Being a drug runner once paid my bills

Guy Dossi

I’ve done a lot of things in my life. I’ve been a pizza baker and a joke maker. I’ve been a football broadcaster and a blues guitar master. I’ve been a sportswriter and a cigar lighter.

All of those jobs and activities have been enjoyable. However, there is one job that I had which was quite unique. For much of my young adult life, I was a drug runner.

Being a drug runner once paid my bills

Three glasses that used to belong to Katherine, which were given to me after she died.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.