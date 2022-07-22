Being a drug runner once paid my bills

I’ve done a lot of things in my life. I’ve been a pizza baker and a joke maker. I’ve been a football broadcaster and a blues guitar master. I’ve been a sportswriter and a cigar lighter.
All of those jobs and activities have been enjoyable. However, there is one job that I had which was quite unique. For much of my young adult life, I was a drug runner.
People often confuse drug running with drug dealing, and there is a vast difference. Drug runners don’t make the big bucks, as that goes to the dealers and the suppliers. As a drug runner, my job was to pick up the product and move it from my area to the client. I’d meet the client, make the exchange for money, and then I’d move on to my next stop. I did this for years.
Sure, I got some funny looks when I told people that my job was to move drugs; but hey, it paid the bills. And it was no secret what I did or even who I worked for. Over time, people just knew me as the Guy who ran drugs.
Yes, I was the prescription delivery driver for Bob’s Greenley Pharmacy in Sonora. Yeah, I was talking about prescription drugs; what did you think I was talking about?
For years, my job was to drive around in a Mini Cooper and deliver prescription drugs to people in the Sonora area. I would deliver to nursing homes, regular businesses and homes. As you can expect, I met a lot of interesting people and had some very memorable interactions.
Most of my memories of delivering drugs for Bob’s Greenley Pharmacy are great. I’d say that the majority of the people who I delivered to were elderly. Around noon every day, I’d arrive at the pharmacy and see 15-20 bags that needed to be delivered. I’d arrange them in a way that made sense to best utilize my time, and then I’d hit the road.
For five or six hours, I’d drive around and make deliveries. After a while, I got to know how to interact with each customer. Some people had trouble moving around, so I would knock on the door, open it a little bit and give a loud “Hello,” to let them know I was there. Some people would leave the money at the door, and I’d do the same with their order.
One tough thing with the job was because the majority of the people I delivered to were elderly, it wouldn’t come as a shock to hear that they died. That was never a good day.
My favorite person was a lady named Katherine, who lived in a fancy assisted living home. She was such a sweet woman, and she liked the Giants and 49ers, so we’d talk sports. She had no children of her own, so she enjoyed talking to me about my life and what I was doing. Sometimes we’d sit in her little apartment and talk for 15 or 20 minutes, and it was always a delight.
One day I was making a delivery near her apartment and as I walked by, I noticed her door was open and there were boxes around the living room. I knew right away that she had died. I walked in and saw a man and woman, who turned out to be her nephew and his wife. I introduced myself and told them how much I enjoyed getting to know their aunt. I asked if it would be OK if I took two of her drinking glasses, each one had a 49er and Giants logo on it, and they didn’t care. I still have those glasses and every time I take a sip from one of them, I think of the kind lady I met while running drugs.
Now, not everyone was a sweet old lady. I delivered to a lot of areas that were not places one would like to visit. There were some areas where I’m pretty sure meth was invented and other areas that made me feel like I was in the movie “Deliverance.” And there was one time when a younger gentleman answered the door with a gun in his hand. It’s a good thing that nobody has ever been killed for pills before, right?
I think the best thing about that job was my boss, John. John was a very kind man who was really accommodating to anything that I had to do outside of the pharmacy. When I got my very first freelancing job as a sportswriter, he had no problem with me missing work to go and cover a game. Heck, it got to the point where he would come with me to cover road football games and he’d take pictures. Without him being so flexible with me, I might not have ever started writing.
Bob’s Greenley Pharmacy closed in January 2017. It was a great place to work, and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. And because of that pharmacy, I can forever tell people that I made a living as the neighborhood drug runner.